Innovation for CVN 80 Rudder Work

Photo By Telly B. Myles | NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 8, 2026) – Specialists operate a specialized boring bar during the complex machining of a rudder for the future USS Enterprise (CVN 80) at Newport News Shipbuilding. This work highlights a collaborative effort across the Navy's shipbuilding enterprise, including Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Collins Machine Works, to share unique tools and expertise. The teamwork, facilitated by the Carrier Team One network, is the first of its kind for a new construction Ford-class aircraft carrier. (U.S. Navy photo by Telly B. Myles) see less | View Image Page

Newport News, Va. (April 8, 2026) — The construction of a Ford-class aircraft carrier is a monumental task, and the recent work on the rudders for the future USS Enterprise (CVN 80) has become a powerful example of how the Navy's enterprise-wide collaboration network, Carrier Team One (CT1), drives success.

During the complex machining of the CVN 80 rudders, a unique manufacturing opportunity was identified by the teams at HII-Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) and Collins Machine Works. To optimize the process, they sought highly specialized tooling for this exact application.

This is where the power of the CT1 network came into full display.

Chuck Longacre of HII-NNS, recognizing the potential for knowledge-sharing, leveraged the CT1 Co-Yard, Shafting, Rudders, and Propellers Group. Through this connection, the team learned that Puget Sound Naval Shipyard (PSNS) had recent, successful experience using this specific equipment on several CVN hulls and possessed the only one readily available. At PSNS, the tool had already proven to be highly effective on complex and time-sensitive operations.

Devin Johnson of PSNS quickly stepped up, offering not just the specialized equipment but also the invaluable subject matter expertise of his team to assist NNS. This cross-country partnership is projected to significantly enhance the schedule performance for the rudder construction, marking a tremendous gain for the CVN 80 program.

The collaboration was seamless, thanks to the efforts of multiple key players. Shawn Schmoll of SUPSHIP Newport News facilitated the partnership by clearing administrative and business hurdles. Nick Valot of PEO Carriers provided continuous program office support, coordinating the effort and ensuring the teams on site had everything they needed to succeed.

The result was a textbook case of teamwork: the PSNS team traveled to NNS, where they trained the Collins Machine Works and NNS teams on the setup and use of the specialized equipment.

This effort marks a significant milestone. While CT1 has supported shipyard performance for over 30 years, this is the first time the community has come together to provide direct teaming and integration support for a Ford-class new construction aircraft carrier.

In the true spirit of CT1, the knowledge sharing will continue. Once the CVN 80 rudder work is complete, the visiting PSNS personnel will tour Collins Machine Works, further strengthening the network and ensuring lessons learned are shared across the enterprise. This proactive collaboration demonstrates how the Navy shipbuilding community is working smarter and more cohesively to deliver world-class ships to the Fleet.