Raptors and Lightning: VaANG Airmen bridge the gap between F-22 and F-35

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis | Airmen with the 158th Fighter Wing, Vermont Air National Guard, and the 192nd Wing, Virginia ANG, pose for a photograph in front of Vermont ANG’s F-35 Lightning II aircraft on the flightline Sept. 25, 2025, at Burlington Air National Guard Base, Burlington, Vermont. The two ANG units partnered to train on F-35 operations, enhancing cross-airframe, multi-capable Airman skills and fifth-generation interoperability. This joint training ensures Airmen can maintain both F-22 Raptor and F-35 aircraft, boosting operational readiness and strengthening collaboration with NATO partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis) see less | View Image Page

In the high-stakes world of fifth-generation warfare, the difference between a mission’s success and failure often comes down to how quickly a jet can get back in the air. For the Airmen of the 192nd Wing, Virginia Air National Guard, stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, that means being ready for anything—even if the jet in front of them isn't the F-22 Raptor they’re used to.

The VaANG's ongoing partnership with Vermont’s 158th Fighter Wing highlights a commitment to developing cross-airframe, multi-capable Airmen and fosters a shared pride in joint efforts.

The goal is to ensure that, whether teams are at a home station or a remote contingency location, a VaANG maintainer can recover, refuel, service, rearm and relaunch VTANG’s F-35 just as easily as their own Raptors—and vice versa. This interoperability enhances operational readiness for future joint missions and gives teams an opportunity to develop Tactics, Techniques and Procedures (TTPs) for operating in a contested environment.

“I can’t think of two more experienced or better-prepared units than the 158th and 192nd Wings,” said Col. Timothy M. Strouse, 192nd Maintenance Group commander. “Leveraging our combined fifth-generation experience allows us to take the best practices from each airframe to prepare for contested operations.”

During the initial phase of this partnership in Burlington, Vermont, 192nd Wing Airmen spent four days immersed in F-35 operations. Tactical aircraft mechanics, aircraft armament systems specialists, aircraft ground equipment personnel and low-observable (LO) structures personnel trained on various tasks.

The training included launch, recovery and thru-flight operations along with specialized hydraulics and engine oil servicing. Maintenance crews practiced “hot-pit” refueling and performed preflight checks and “safe for maintenance” actions. Weapons teams earned initial certifications for loading various air-to-air missiles, precision-guided bombs, and 25mm gun systems, as well as installing racks and countermeasures. In addition to mastering LO maintenance practices, the Airmen learned the F-35’s documentation process using the Autonomic Logistics Information System.

“The biggest difference between the F-22 and the F-35 would be the loading device that the checklist is on,” said Master Sgt. Pernell Davis, 192nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft armament technician. “The checklist for the F-35 is more user-friendly than the one for the F-22. However, how you document your work is easier on the F-22.”

The exchange of knowledge went both ways, fostering long-term collaboration. Master Sgt. Shawn Phillips, 192nd AMXS tactical aircraft maintenance section chief, noted that the two units integrated seamlessly, even identifying shared equipment, such as oil hookups, which would be critical during a joint deployment, improving future operational synergy.

“Teamwork. Working together, we can accomplish anything,” Phillips said.

The impact of this partnership extends far beyond the flight lines of Virginia and Vermont. As the Virginia National Guard continues its State Partnership Program with Finland, understanding the F-35 is crucial. With the Finnish Air Force transitioning to the F-35, the VaANG is better equipped to work with NATO allies in cold-weather conditions and share TTPs with FINAF partners during joint flying operations in Finland.

Davis envisions a future where "teams from our NATO partners can come and train on all aspects MCA related" alongside us.

“We take our partnership with Finland seriously and recognize that their transition to the F-35 is critical to their defense and partnership in NATO,” said Strouse. “Finland has some of the world's most advanced Agile Combat Employment tactics, and it is critical that we continue to develop fifth-generation sortie generation tactics to better integrate with our FINAF partners.”

The road ahead is busy. While the 192nd Wing Airmen have already brought F-35 experience back to Virginia, the unit is preparing to host the "Green Mountain Boys" at Langley. The next step involves integrating flying operations where pilots from both wings fly together, land at each other’s bases, and rely on these cross-trained MCA teams to get them back into the fight.

As the VaANG continues to evolve for future combat scenarios, the lesson from the time in Vermont remains the standard.

“Be open-minded and stay flexible,” Davis said.