Photo By Katherine Cortez | The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society volunteers pose for a photo to emphasize the...... read more read more Photo By Katherine Cortez | The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society volunteers pose for a photo to emphasize the items sold at the thrift store aboard Marine Corps Logistics Base Barstow, California March 19. see less | View Image Page

The Navy Marine Corps Relief Society Thrift Store, a base resource, has grown into a key support hub, as it offers affordable goods and assistance to military families.

Esmeralda Savatt, thrift store head volunteer, and wife of Colonel Russell Savatt, base commanding officer, and her team of volunteers have made this store an affordable option for Marines, Sailors, and families. They lead the store with integrity, compassion, accountability and respect.

“Respect for the donors who trust us with their items. Integrity in how we price, present, and manage the store. Accountability to our volunteers and customers is doing things the right way even when no one is watching, and compassion, because every person who walks through our doors has a story, a need, or a moment where they could use a little kindness.” Savatt said.

The volunteers helping to run the thrift store diligently manage the items that are donated and take the inspection of products very seriously. The store is equipped with items such as clothing, sports equipment, shoes, seasonal décor, infant clothing, toys, jewelry, and more.

“Quality starts with careful sorting” Savatt said. “We inspect every item, ensuring it’s clean, functional, and appropriate for resale.”

“Mrs. Esmeralda and Ms. Adams have come in here and it is phenomenal what they have done,” Cathy Donaldson said.

Esmeralda Savatt, Kimberly (Kim) Owens, Cathey DeVault-Donaldson, Ruby Adams, Ruby Riberich, and Connie Sanchez are some of the stores full-time volunteers. An honorable mention goes to the various other volunteers that offer their time to the thrift store when their schedules permit. The need for new volunteers and opportunities to give back to the community are always available at the thrift store. Volunteer inquiries could be addressed by reaching out to Julianna Adams, the base’s volunteer coordinator, at 760-577-6675.

“Volunteers are the heartbeat of the store,” Savatt said. “They sort donations, price items, maintain the racks, greet customers, and keep the store running smoothly. Their dedication determines the quality of the shopping experience and the success of our mission. Without volunteers, the store simply wouldn’t function. They are essential, not optional

In March 2025, Savatt and Owens were given the opportunity to support the thrift store’s operations. What began as a chance to simply lend a hand soon evolved into much greater responsibility. They stepped up to carry the work forward alongside their existing duties. In that moment, they recognized the store’s true potential. This store was not just a place to shop but has become a vital hub of support for military personnel and their families.

If the store had a personality, it would be defined by “happiness, joy, and hearts of service,” Donaldson said. That spirit is reflected in the people behind it and volunteers who are deeply committed to supporting the community of Marines, Sailors, and their families. For them, the work goes beyond daily tasks; it carries real meaning and impact.

“Seeing a young service member walk out with essential items they genuinely needed, all at a price they could manage—the relief on their face reminded me that this isn’t just retail; it’s dignity, support, and readiness,” Savatt said. “Every time a family finds something they couldn’t otherwise afford, or a volunteer shares how meaningful their service feels, it reaffirms that this work has purpose.”

The store helps service members and their families, especially those relocating or managing tight budgets, to access what they need without financial strain. Proceeds from every purchase directly fund assistance programs through the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society, ensuring the store’s impact extends far beyond its walls.

“The store is a direct extension of the Navy Marine Corps Relief Society mission,” Savatt explained. “Every dollar earned goes right back into programs that help them in times of need.”

In addition to its current services, the store is expanding its reach through new initiatives. These include promotional deals, customer loyalty programs, and more.

“We are working on an initiative to promote deals, loyalty programs, and ultimately create a resource for those who are cleaning out their homes and need somewhere to take their items so that someone else can use them,” Adams said.

Savatt’s vision for the thrift store is rooted in the systems and standards she is actively putting in place. From maintaining an organized sales floor to establishing clear processes for sorting and displaying donations, she is creating a structure that ensures consistency and quality. She also emphasizes volunteer support, encouraging questions and attention to detail so that everyone contributing to the store feels confident and valued in their role. These day-to-day practices are shaping a culture of care that customers can see and experience.

“I want to leave behind a store that is organized, welcoming, and known for excellence. A place where volunteers feel valued, customers feel respected, and the community feels supported, my hope is that long after I’m gone, the systems, standards, and culture we’ve built together continue to serve families with pride and purpose.” Savatt said.

That commitment shows in the small but meaningful details she reinforces daily.

“I encourage volunteers to ask questions when unsure. It prevents mistakes and keeps the store looking polished,” she added. “It’s the little details that set us apart and make the store feel cared for.”