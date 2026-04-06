Photo By Debra Thompson | As General Leonard Wood Community Hospital transitions inpatients from its legacy...... read more read more Photo By Debra Thompson | As General Leonard Wood Community Hospital transitions inpatients from its legacy hospital to the replacement facility today, Kinsley Keen made history as the last baby born at the legacy hospital, arriving on April 6, 2026 at 5:26 p.m. see less | View Image Page

General Leonard Wood Community Hospital Successfully Completes Move to Replacement Facility Your browser does not support the audio element.

Fort Leonard, MO – April 7, 2026– As General Leonard Wood Community Hospital transitions inpatients from its legacy hospital to the replacement facility today, Kinsley Keen made history as the last baby born at the legacy hospital, arriving on April 6, 2026 at 5:26 p.m.

Jordan and Ambir Keen, both active-duty service members, welcomed their first child just hours before hospital staff prepared to safely transfer inpatients to the replacement facility, marking a new era of medical care for service members, their families, and the community.

In addition to transfer of inpatients, the emergency department also transitioned to the replacement facility today. The Script Center will make the move tomorrow.

Clinics are transitioning throughout the rest of the week, and all will start seeing patients by April 13. Patients will be told where their appointment will take place at the time of the appointment.

"Today was the culmination of years of planning and an unwavering commitment to providing the highest quality healthcare for our nation's heroes and their families," said Col. Angela R. Diebal-Lee, hospital director. "Our top priority was ensuring a safe and comfortable transition for our patients, and I am incredibly proud of our dedicated staff for executing this move."

“General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital was a cornerstone of the community for years, and this move to General Leonard Wood Community Hospital ensures it will remain a leader in military healthcare,” Diebal-Lee added.