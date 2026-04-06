Altus leaders join BMT 2.0; strengthen ties between training and operational units Your browser does not support the audio element.

The Altus Air Force Base command team and senior enlisted leaders attended and participated in Basic Military Training graduation events at the 37th Training Wing, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, March 31-April 2, 2026.



To begin the visit, leaders observed the Airman’s Run, a 1.3-mile, long-standing BMT tradition that highlights the stamina and teamwork of graduating trainees. The sound of cheering families and friends filled the air as trainees sang ‘jodies’—rhythmic call-and-response chants used to maintain cadence, build endurance, and boost morale. The experience offered a firsthand look at the culmination of weeks of rigorous training.



Following the run, the group attended the Coin and Retreat Ceremony, where trainees receive their Airman’s Coin, signifying their official transition from trainee to graduate. Despite the thousands in attendance, the retreat pad fell nearly silent as the ceremony began—broken only by the crisp steps of marching trainees and the booming commands of military training instructors. As the ceremony concluded, the atmosphere shifted, becoming electric with emotion as trainees and their families reunited for the first time since arriving at BMT 7.5 weeks earlier.



“It was an honor to stand before these graduates at such a pivotal moment,” said U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Jonny Adams, 97th AMW command chief. “Visits like these remind us where every Airman’s journey begins. It’s important for us as leaders to stay connected to that foundation and bring those perspectives back to our Airmen at Altus.”



Shortly after the ceremony, the team toured the 344th Training Squadron Career Enlisted Aviator Center of Excellence, the primary hub for training and developing enlisted aircrew. The visit reinforced the strong link between training and operational units, as several senior enlisted leaders in attendance had trained there, and many of the enlisted aviators currently in training may later serve at Altus in training or operational roles. Adams, along with other senior enlisted leaders, spoke with a class, providing guidance and mentorship to newly enlisted Airmen.



The visit continued with a stop at the American Heritage Museum, where a guided tour provided insight into the history and legacy that continue to shape today’s force. During the visit, the Altus command team also recognized David Schultz, American Heritage Foundation education/outreach program manager, for his contributions to the 2025 Altus Air Force Ball, underscoring the importance of community support in mission success.



On the final day of the trip, U.S. Air Force Col. Richard Kind, 97th Air Mobility Wing commander, served as the reviewing official for the 737th Training Group’s graduation parade, the final of three graduation events marking the new Airmen’s transition into the next phase of their Air Force careers. From the stands, proud and emotional family and friends looked out onto rows of Airmen aligned with near-perfect symmetry, their uniforms pressed and movements precise and unified. Kind oversaw the pass in review, where Airmen marched in flight formations down the “bomb run” parade field, demonstrating drill proficiency, discipline and unit cohesion. Following the parade, Kind addressed the new graduates and led them in the oath of enlistment.



“It’s an incredible experience to witness the transformation of these trainees into Airmen,” said Kind. “To see the graduates' pride, discipline and commitment to something greater than themselves is a powerful glimpse at the future of the Air Force stepping into the mission.”



The visit to the 37th Training Wing gave Altus leaders the opportunity to not only witness the profound accomplishments, resilience and professionalism of new Airmen, but also to strengthen the bond between training and operational units.



“To see such eager and motivated individuals volunteering to join our winning team was truly electrifying,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Kristopher Mack, 58th Airlift Squadron senior enlisted leader. “As a leader, it’s inspiring to know we have the opportunity to develop, shape, and ultimately train those who will one day replace us.”