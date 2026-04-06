V Corps Validates the Future of European Defense during Warfighter Exercise 26-03

Photo By Sgt. Devin Klecan | Leaders from NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), British Maj. Gen. Neil Grant, headquarters chief of staff, left right, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Stephen Kolouch, headquarters deputy chief of staff for operations, left center, and British Maj. Gen. Carl Boswell, chief of staff of the field army, left, stand together for a photo by V Corps’ “Victory Corps” sign next to British Army Maj. Gen. Charles Grist, V Corps deputy commanding general of maneuver, right left, Col. Kevin Jackson, V Corps chief of staff, right center, and Command Sgt. Maj. Philip Blaisdell, V Corps command sergeant major, right, Camp Kościuszko, Poland, March 23, 2026. Senior leaders visited the corps headquarters during exercise Warfighter 26-03, which emphasized synchronizing fires, mission command and strengthening partnerships to deter aggression and prepare for complex multinational operations along NATO's eastern flank. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

FORT KNOX, Ky. - U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to V Corps demonstrated the axiom that the future of European defense is here as they participated in Warfighter Exercise 26-03, a command-and-control exercise designed to test the corps’ ability to lead large-scale combat operations alongside NATO allies and partners.

The exercise served as a critical test for America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe, validating its readiness, interoperability, and lethality in a complex, multi-domain environment.

“Warfighter Exercise 26-03 is a crucible for V Corps,” said Col. Kevin L. Jackson, V Corps chief of staff. “Our primary objective is to test and validate our ability to command and control large-scale combat operations in a multi-domain environment. For our Soldiers, this is about building readiness and mastering the fundamentals of their craft under the most realistic conditions possible.”

The exercise theme underscored the corps’ central role in the continent’s evolving security architecture and artificial intelligence tools. With its headquarters split in Fort Knox, Kentucky and Camp Kosciuszko, Poland. V Corps is uniquely positioned to enhance the interoperability and rapid response capabilities by sharing the same common operation picture with our NATO partners.

“The future of European defense is about credible deterrence, interoperability, and rapid response,” Jackson stated. “V Corps is at the very heart of that future. We are not just visiting. We are demonstrating that our commitment to the defense of Europe is ironclad.”

A key component of the exercise was the integration of a multinational force, which enhanced the collective strength of the alliance. The training allows Soldiers from different nations to build trust and synchronize procedures, turning a collection of units into a cohesive and formidable fighting force.

“Training with our allies is not just an enhancement; it is fundamental to how we operate,” Jackson explained. “It makes us exponentially more lethal. We develop a shared picture of the battlefield and can mass effects from multiple nations against an adversary.”

The lessons learned from WFX 26-03 will immediately be integrated into the corps’ operational plans, training methodologies, and modernization priorities. This continuous cycle of learning and adaptation ensures that V Corps remains a combat-credible force, ready to assure allies, deter adversaries, and secure the European continent.