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    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion wins Best Active Field Mess

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition

    Photo By Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF...... read more read more

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.01.2026

    Story by 2nd Lt. Lea Pohalski 

    III MEF Information Group     

    CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines and contractors in support of III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (III MSB), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, competed in the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill Awards for Food Service competition at Camp Hansen, Jan. 27, 2026. On March 27, 2026, III MSB was recognized as the Best Active Field Mess for fiscal year 2025.

    The Maj. Gen. W.P.T. Hill Awards for Food Service competition encourages excellence in both garrison and field food service operations. The program fosters competition that improves food service support and enhances quality of life for Marines and Sailors, while reinforcing standards across the Installations and Logistics mission.

    The annual competition evaluates excellence in food preparation, management, sanitation and customer service. During the event, food service specialists demonstrated their ability to plan, prepare and serve quality meals while maintaining strict accountability and operational standards.

    Marines briefed judges on inventory procedures, executed field mess operations and served meals to service members and senior leaders, including Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force.

    Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the sergeant major of III MEF, visited the III MSB chow hall on March 31, 2026, to recognize the unit for their accomplishment and outstanding work.

    This recognition underscores III MSB’s ability to deliver expeditionary sustainment at a level that directly supports warfighting readiness. By maintaining exceptional food service standards in both garrison and field environments, III MSB reinforces the Marine Corps’ commitment to sustaining a lethal, ready force across the Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 19:48
    Story ID: 562135
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion wins Best Active Field Mess, by 2LT Lea Pohalski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion food service specialists compete in Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition
    III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion chow hall fuels Marines during Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill competition

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    readiness
    Indo-Pacific
    USMC News
    III MIG
    III MSB
    competition

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