III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion wins Best Active Field Mess

Photo By Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF Information Group, serve lunch to Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III MEF and commander of Marine Forces Japan, during the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson Hill Awards for Food Service competition at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 27, 2026. The Maj. Gen. W.P.T. Hill Awards for Food Service competition recognizes units and specialists that demonstrate excellence in preparation, management and customer service both in garrison and field environments. (U.S. Marines Corps photo by Sgt. Bridgette Rodriguez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez | U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion, III MEF...... read more read more

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan – U.S. Marines and contractors in support of III Marine Expeditionary Force Support Battalion (III MSB), III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, competed in the Maj. Gen. William Pendleton Thompson (W.P.T.) Hill Awards for Food Service competition at Camp Hansen, Jan. 27, 2026. On March 27, 2026, III MSB was recognized as the Best Active Field Mess for fiscal year 2025.

The Maj. Gen. W.P.T. Hill Awards for Food Service competition encourages excellence in both garrison and field food service operations. The program fosters competition that improves food service support and enhances quality of life for Marines and Sailors, while reinforcing standards across the Installations and Logistics mission.

The annual competition evaluates excellence in food preparation, management, sanitation and customer service. During the event, food service specialists demonstrated their ability to plan, prepare and serve quality meals while maintaining strict accountability and operational standards.

Marines briefed judges on inventory procedures, executed field mess operations and served meals to service members and senior leaders, including Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force.

Sgt. Maj. Christopher Adams, the sergeant major of III MEF, visited the III MSB chow hall on March 31, 2026, to recognize the unit for their accomplishment and outstanding work.

This recognition underscores III MSB’s ability to deliver expeditionary sustainment at a level that directly supports warfighting readiness. By maintaining exceptional food service standards in both garrison and field environments, III MSB reinforces the Marine Corps’ commitment to sustaining a lethal, ready force across the Indo-Pacific.