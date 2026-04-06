U.S. Navy and Royal Danish Navy Conducted Medical Evacuation Near Greenland, Highlighting Arctic Interoperability

PETERSON SFB, Colo.– A recent medical evacuation of a U.S. Navy Sailor off the coast of Greenland demonstrated the importance of international partnerships and readiness in the Arctic.
In late February, while preparing for Ice Camp 2026, a Sailor aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) required urgent medical attention. Severe weather conditions prevented evacuation to other locations, prompting the submarine to divert toward Greenland. U.S. naval forces coordinated with the Danish Joint Arctic Command, which dispatched the Royal Danish Navy offshore patrol vessel HDMS Vaedderen (F 359) to assist.
Crews from both nations worked together to transfer the Sailor at sea.
The MEDEVAC occurred as U.S. forces were preparing for Ice Camp 2026, an Arctic operation focused on testing and refining capabilities in the region. These efforts underscore the shared commitment of the U.S. and its allies to Arctic security and regional stability.
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 17:37
|Story ID:
|562047
|Location:
|US
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|0
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