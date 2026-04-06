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    U.S. Navy and Royal Danish Navy Conducted Medical Evacuation Near Greenland, Highlighting Arctic Interoperability

    Delaware BSP in Greenland

    Courtesy Photo | 260221-N-N0736-1003 NUUK, Greenland (Feb. 21, 2026) – Members of the Royal Danish...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Northern Command

    PETERSON SFB, Colo.– A recent medical evacuation of a U.S. Navy Sailor off the coast of Greenland demonstrated the importance of international partnerships and readiness in the Arctic.

    In late February, while preparing for Ice Camp 2026, a Sailor aboard the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Delaware (SSN 791) required urgent medical attention. Severe weather conditions prevented evacuation to other locations, prompting the submarine to divert toward Greenland. U.S. naval forces coordinated with the Danish Joint Arctic Command, which dispatched the Royal Danish Navy offshore patrol vessel HDMS Vaedderen (F 359) to assist.

    Crews from both nations worked together to transfer the Sailor at sea.

    The MEDEVAC occurred as U.S. forces were preparing for Ice Camp 2026, an Arctic operation focused on testing and refining capabilities in the region. These efforts underscore the shared commitment of the U.S. and its allies to Arctic security and regional stability.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 17:37
    Story ID: 562047
    Location: US
    Web Views: 34
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Navy and Royal Danish Navy Conducted Medical Evacuation Near Greenland, Highlighting Arctic Interoperability, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Delaware BSP in Greenland
    Delaware BSP in Greenland
    Delaware BSP in Greenland
    Delaware BSP in Greenland
    Delaware BSP in Greenland
    Delaware BSP in Greenland
    Delaware BSP in Greenland

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