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    Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medicine Readiness

    Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medicine Readiness

    Photo By Lt. Sydney Wall | 260310-N-OV429-1001 NEWPORT, R.I. (Mar. 10, 2026) Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Carja...... read more read more

    NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2026

    Story by Lt. Sydney Wall 

    Naval Health Clinic New England

    Five Sailors, attached to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) New England were advanced to the rank of Hospital Corpsman Third Class, March 2026.

    Advancement in rank reflects a Sailor’s growing expertise and leadership, strengthening Navy Medicine’s ability to deliver trained and ready medical forces in support of the Fleet and Marine Force.

    “Becoming a Third Class Petty Officer and earing their new chevron is a big deal,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Leah M. Baldwin, Command Master Chief of NMRTC New England. “These Sailors are now responsible for setting the standard, mentoring our new junior Sailors, and understanding the profound impact they have on our command and its mission . This is where their leadership begins!”

    These promotions signifies a crucial transition from apprentice to leader, where these Sailors will shoulder greater responsibilities in support of NMRTC New England's mission which is to man, train, and equip medical personnel.

    Their achievement also marks these Sailors entry into a revered community with a legacy defined by courage and sacrifice. Hospital Corpsman serve in various roles, working and training at Defense Health Agency owned hospitals and clinics. They also serve aboard ships and submarines, and alongside Marines in operational units—delivering medical care that sustains the health and readiness of the force.

    The role of a Hospital Corpsman is one of the most decorated in the Navy. These Sailors will sustain the future of this role as well as uphold the proud heritage that has long supported the medical readiness of the Navy and Marine Corps, often providing life-saving care in the most challenging environments

    NMRTC New England provides operational training to healthcare professionals through healthcare delivery to optimize both medical staff and Warfighter and readiness.

    Naval Health Clinic New England is the comprehensive health care system for the U.S. Navy in the Northeast region, providing medical care to 70,000 eligible beneficiaries.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 15:45
    Story ID: 562037
    Location: NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND, US
    Web Views: 17
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medicine Readiness, by LT Sydney Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medcine Readiness
    Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medicine Readiness
    Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medicine Readiness
    Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medicine Readiness
    Hospital Corpsman Advance Strengthening Navy Medicine Readiness

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