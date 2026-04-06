NTAG Empire State Co-Hosts 2026 NJ/NY Regional SeaPerch Competition in Neptune, N.J.

NEPTUNE, N.J. – Navy Talent Acquisition Group (NTAG) Empire State co-hosted the New Jersey/New York 2026 Regional SeaPerch Competition, at the Neptune Aquatic Center, March 28.

SeaPerch is a national program created in 2003 at MIT and sponsored by the Office of Naval Research that guides students in building underwater remotely operated vehicles, or ROVs, while supplying educators with the tools and training to help them through the engineering design process. This year's competition carried a Storm Response theme, challenging teams to design ROVs to simulate disaster recovery and relief operations.

NTAG Empire State, whose mission is to recruit the next generation of Sailors, co-hosted the event as part of its outreach efforts across New York and New Jersey. U.S. Navy recruiters volunteered to organize and facilitate the competition, using the event as an opportunity to build connections with students and introduce them to STEM careers available in the Navy.

"SeaPerch gets students excited about STEM through hands-on underwater robotics. It builds real engineering skills, encourages teamwork and problem-solving, and helps inspire the next generation of innovators and leaders in science and technology," said Cmdr. Elliott Skiles, commanding officer of NTAG Empire State. "My Sailors and I are extremely proud to be a part of this program and are grateful for the organizers at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst and the teachers and mentors who make it possible for these students to participate."

Teams navigated their remotely operated vehicles through two pool events, an obstacle course and a deep-sea exploration mission course, and submitted a Technical Design Report prior to the competition detailing their engineering and design process.

Gaetan Mangano, education outreach coordinator at Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Lakehurst and the competition's overall coordinator, said the partnership with NTAG Empire State is what makes the event possible.

"This event just could not take place without contributors like NTAG Empire State," Mangano said. "It's really like this wonderful blending of participants and contributors making this whole planning team work."

Mangano said the program was designed to spark student interest in STEM fields and careers. "Somebody wanted to create an economical, fun activity that students could do to engage them in STEM, to see if they're curious about it and wanted to maybe go into a STEM education and eventually a STEM vocation," he said.

Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Jarrett Sullivan, serving as emcee for the second consecutive year, said watching students navigate the competition reflects qualities the Navy looks for in future Sailors.

“I really find enjoyment in watching these young students push through challenges like these,” Sullivan said. “A competition like this test’s knowledge, coordination and leadership. The students do well keeping a level head and that shows their potential as future leaders, and that’s what the Navy likes to see.”

Navy Talent Acquisition Group Empire State is one of 26 NTAGs under Navy Recruiting Command. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, it includes 42 recruiting stations and encompasses New York City, Long Island and northern New Jersey, with additional locations in Germany and Italy. The command's mission is to attract and recruit qualified candidates to serve in the United States Navy.