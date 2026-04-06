Rocking and rolling: Blackhawk Park shoreline stabilization project completed

Courtesy Photo | Jacob Reburn, park maintenance, stands next to the shoreline at Blackhawk Park, near...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Jacob Reburn, park maintenance, stands next to the shoreline at Blackhawk Park, near DeSoto, Wisconsin, Oct. 22, 2025. USACE St. Paul District courtesy photo see less | View Image Page

In Upper Pool 9 of the Mississippi River, just two miles north of DeSoto, Wisconsin, is a scenic recreation area filled with river birch, cottonwood, swamp oaks and willow trees and offering a choice of single, double and pull-through campsites with electrical hookups. Many sites in Blackhawk Park are located along the shoreline and provide a picturesque view of the Mississippi River.



These campsites, said Dan Reburn, project manager, are one of the reasons that it was so important to armor the shoreline with riprap, or rock. The Blackhawk Park bank stabilization project was completed Nov. 13, 2025, after the maintenance and repair section placed 7,150 tons of rock. This rock will prevent erosion that could reduce overall camping spots within the park. “Using our maintenance and repair crew allows us with the greatest flexibility,” Reburn said.



In addition to preventing future erosion, the shoreline stabilization will protect culturally sensitive areas. The park is a historic site, and it is located on the same site as the final battle of the Blackhawk War, known as the Battle of Bad Axe, which occurred on Aug. 1-2, 1832. This site was also used as a camping area for Zebulon Pike in September of 1805 during his expedition to find the headwaters of the Mississippi River, Reburn added.



The St. Paul District operates 49 recreation areas throughout the Upper Midwest, ranging from public boat landings along the Mississippi River in Pools 9 and 10 to full-service campgrounds. As a steward of public lands, the St. Paul District has a responsibility to assure accessibility for today and tomorrow while providing high-quality outdoor recreational opportunities for everyone. The St. Paul District manages approximately 28,500 acres of fee title land above the summer water levels and more than 447,000 water surface acres. From fishing to camping, hiking and boating, there is a wide variety of recreational opportunities available for a next adventure.



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