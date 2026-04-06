Fort Drum first responders awarded for professionalism, decisive actions on duty

Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, presents Civilian Service Commendation...... read more read more Photo By Michael Strasser | Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, presents Civilian Service Commendation Medals to Matthew Bailey and Nelson Cuevas, Department of the Army security guards, on March 19, 2026, for their decisive actions during an incident in early March at Cerjan Gate. The combined efforts of Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and military police ensured a quick and professional response that prioritized the safety of the Fort Drum community. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (April 6, 2026) -- Fort Drum Directorate of Emergency Services personnel and military police officers were recently recognized by the garrison command team for their professionalism and decisive response to two incidents in March.



The law enforcement team de-escalated a situation at Cerjan Gate on March 1 involving a motorist experiencing an apparent mental health-related medical emergency. They safely removed the individual from the vehicle and ensured prompt transport to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.



Col. Jason Adler, Fort Drum garrison commander, said the war in Iran had just commenced and first responders were reporting to work that day reminded of the importance of their profession – ensuring the safety and security of the installation and the protection of those who live and work here.



“It was a challenging situation, and it would have been easy to react differently,” he said. “But you maintained a calm, professional posture throughout to not only prioritize the safety of Fort Drum but also the driver of the vehicle.”



Adler and Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Burns, Fort Drum garrison senior enlisted adviser, presented Civilian Service Commendation Medals to Matthew Bailey and Nelson Cuevas, DA security guards.



In a separate ceremony, Lt. Vaidehe Shah-Sellars, watch commander, received the Civilian Service Commendation Medal, Pfc. Jonathan Rivera and Spc. Andris Perri received an Army Achievement Medal, and Spc. Joshua Edgecomb received an Army Commendation Medal.



They were recognized for employing sound judgement, restraint and strict adherence to training.



“During the entire situation, we did what we had to do to make sure everyone involved was safe,” Perri said. “We just followed our training. Our unit always makes sure that we are prepared for the worst and to react accordingly. At the end of the day, we just want everybody to go home safe.”



Additionally, Shah-Sellars received a second Civilian Service Commendation Medal, and Spc. Josiah Arnold received the Army Achievement Medal, for their timely and professional response on March 12 to assist a distressed family member in the housing area.



“We are incredible grateful to our Department of the Army law enforcement officers, security guards, and military police for their critical decision-making and coordinated efforts to safeguard our community,” Burns said. “These individuals responded not only with skill, but with the calmness and compassion required to help someone in need.”