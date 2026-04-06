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    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign

    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Antone Williams | U.S. Air Force Capt. Heather Caudill, 606 Air Control Squadron deputy chief of...... read more read more

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    04.05.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams 

    31st Fighter Wing

    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign

    AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, running from April 6th to May 22nd, 2026. This vital, “For us, by us,” initiative is the only authorized workplace fundraising campaign for the Department of the Air Force and provides critical support to Airmen, Guardians and their families in times of need.

    The campaign provides an opportunity for the DAF community to help their fellow service members when emergencies arise. When Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle in 2018, AFAF charities rapidly provided over $6.7 million in support to thousands of DAF members and their families in the hardest hit areas. This included emergency financial grants, food donations and supplies along with monetary donations.

    In 2025, members from Aviano AB received $56,473 in aid from the AFAF. This year, the base has set a goal of $39,091 in donations.

    Donations support four official charities:

    • Air Force Aid Society
    • Gen & Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation
    • Air Force Enlisted Village (Assisting surviving spouses of retired enlisted members)
    • Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation (Assisting surviving spouses of retired officers)

    Unit Project Officers and key workers will be conducting a 100% desk-to-desk solicitation to raise awareness and seek donations. A 2024 DAF survey revealed that 76% of Airmen under 24 did not contribute simply because they were unaware of the campaign, highlighting the importance of this direct engagement.

    Contributions, no matter the size, directly impact the well-being of the DAF family. For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact your Unit’s Project Officer.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.06.2026 10:58
    Story ID: 562015
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign, by A1C Antone Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign
    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign
    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign
    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign
    For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign

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