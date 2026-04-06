Photo By Airman 1st Class Antone Williams | U.S. Air Force Capt. Heather Caudill, 606 Air Control Squadron deputy chief of squadron operations, left, and Master Sgt. Bryson Asato, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron specialist section chief, right, kick-off the annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign by briefing all unit project officers at Aviano Air Base, Italy, April 6, 2026. Caudill and Asato spoke about the importance of the AFAF and how it contributed over $56,000 in aid to Aviano AB last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Antone Williams) see less | View Image Page

For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, running from April 6th to May 22nd, 2026. This vital, “For us, by us,” initiative is the only authorized workplace fundraising campaign for the Department of the Air Force and provides critical support to Airmen, Guardians and their families in times of need.

The campaign provides an opportunity for the DAF community to help their fellow service members when emergencies arise. When Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle in 2018, AFAF charities rapidly provided over $6.7 million in support to thousands of DAF members and their families in the hardest hit areas. This included emergency financial grants, food donations and supplies along with monetary donations.

In 2025, members from Aviano AB received $56,473 in aid from the AFAF. This year, the base has set a goal of $39,091 in donations.

Donations support four official charities:

Air Force Aid Society

Gen & Mrs. Curtis E. LeMay Foundation

Air Force Enlisted Village (Assisting surviving spouses of retired enlisted members)

Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation (Assisting surviving spouses of retired officers)

Unit Project Officers and key workers will be conducting a 100% desk-to-desk solicitation to raise awareness and seek donations. A 2024 DAF survey revealed that 76% of Airmen under 24 did not contribute simply because they were unaware of the campaign, highlighting the importance of this direct engagement.

Contributions, no matter the size, directly impact the well-being of the DAF family. For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact your Unit’s Project Officer.