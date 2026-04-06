For us, by us: Aviano AB kicks off 2026 AFAF Campaign

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy -- The annual Air Force Assistance Fund campaign kicked off at Aviano Air Base, Italy, running from April 6th to May 22nd, 2026. This vital, “For us, by us,” initiative is the only authorized workplace fundraising campaign for the Department of the Air Force and provides critical support to Airmen, Guardians and their families in times of need.
The campaign provides an opportunity for the DAF community to help their fellow service members when emergencies arise. When Hurricane Michael struck the Florida panhandle in 2018, AFAF charities rapidly provided over $6.7 million in support to thousands of DAF members and their families in the hardest hit areas. This included emergency financial grants, food donations and supplies along with monetary donations.
In 2025, members from Aviano AB received $56,473 in aid from the AFAF. This year, the base has set a goal of $39,091 in donations.
Donations support four official charities:
Unit Project Officers and key workers will be conducting a 100% desk-to-desk solicitation to raise awareness and seek donations. A 2024 DAF survey revealed that 76% of Airmen under 24 did not contribute simply because they were unaware of the campaign, highlighting the importance of this direct engagement.
Contributions, no matter the size, directly impact the well-being of the DAF family. For more information on how to donate or get involved, contact your Unit’s Project Officer.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.06.2026 10:58
|Story ID:
|562015
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
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