Aviano Hosts 39th SFS for CROWS Training

Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo following the completion of a Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station certification course at Cellina Meduna Range, Italy, March 26, 2025. The course certified 10 Airmen from the 39th SFS on the CROWS, expanding base defense capabilities in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Staff Sgt. Thomas Sjoberg | U.S. Airmen assigned to the 39th Security Forces Squadron pose for a group photo...... read more read more

AVIANO AIR BASE, Italy – Aviano Air Base hosted Airmen from the 39th Security Forces Squadron at Incirlik Air Base, Türkiye, for Common Remotely Operated Weapon Station training March 26, 2026, increasing the number of qualified operators able to employ the system in support of installation defense operations.

The training strengthened base defense capabilities by certifying 10 Airmen on a system that allows security forces Airmen to identify and engage threats with increased precision while remaining protected under armor.

CROWS is a vehicle-mounted remote weapon station that allows Airmen to operate a mounted weapon from inside an armored platform using a stabilized sighting system with day and thermal cameras and a laser rangefinder. By moving the gunner inside the vehicle, the system improves survivability while also increasing accuracy and engagement capability compared to traditional exposed turret operations.

The event was facilitated by the 31st Security Forces Squadron Combat Arms Training and Maintenance section, which provided the range, equipment, weapons and safety oversight needed to complete the certification.

The training also built on previous work completed at Aviano in June 2025, when the base hosted a U.S. Air Forces in Europe CROWS instructor course that certified instructors from across the European theater. Members of the 39th Security Forces Squadron who attended that course returned this year to train 10 Airmen from their unit on the system, extending the impact of that earlier instructor development effort.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Wyatt Croy, 31st SFS CATM instructor, said the training helped expand capability beyond Aviano by enabling 39th SFS Airmen to return to Incirlik with new skills to support installation defense.

“This training helped our partners from the 39th SFS complete their CROWS certifications so they can take that capability back to Incirlik and apply it to their base defense strategy,” Croy said. “The system puts the gunner safely inside the vehicle instead of in the turret, which improves survivability while also giving Airmen the ability to engage threats from greater distance and with more accuracy.”

Croy also said the system improves readiness and lethality by increasing the ability to engage moving ground and aerial targets.

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 39th SFS CROWS instructor, said the course increased his unit’s ability to respond to threats and strengthened overall defensive posture moving forward.

“This course significantly increased the number of fully qualified CROWS operators on our front lines,” Burts said. “This enhances the combat readiness and depth of every security forces flight. The true impact is a substantial increase in the lethality and survivability of our Defenders. A CROWS-qualified team can respond to threats faster, more accurately and with greater force while remaining protected. This creates a more agile and decisive security posture for the entire installation.”

Training events like this help expand shared capability across the European theater while strengthening integrated base defense at both Aviano and Incirlik.