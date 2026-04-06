MRC-A, DHN Central Welcome New Senior Leader

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, Air Force Surgeon General and commander, Air Force Medical Command, hands the guidon to Brig. Gen. Robert K. Bogart during a change of command ceremony for Medical Readiness Command Alpha in San Antonio, Texas, April 1, 2026. Bogart is also assuming duties as the director of Defense Health Network Central, responsible for the oversight of health care delivery in 39 military treatment facilities and 45 dental treatment facilities across four Air Force major commands, two Army hospitals, and one Navy clinic. (DoW photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, Air Force Surgeon General and commander, Air Force Medical...... read more read more

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, April 6, 2026 – Medical Readiness Command Alpha and Defense Health Network Central marked a significant leadership transition during a ceremony held in San Antonio on April 1, 2026.

Distinguished leaders, colleagues and family members gathered to honor the outgoing commander, Maj. Gen. Thomas W, Harrell, the inaugural leader of both organizations, and to welcome Brig. Gen. Robert K. Bogart as the incoming commander of MRC-A and director of DHN Central.

Lt. Gen. John J. DeGoes, Air Force Surgeon General and commander of the Air Force Medical Command, presided over the ceremony, commending both the MRC-A and DHN Central teams for their dedication and impact.

“Your work matters, your mission matters, and your impact is felt across the entire force --and witnessed by our nation and adversaries alike,” DeGoes said. “Air power and medical readiness begin with you.”

As the director of DHN Central, the largest defense health network in the Defense Health Agency, Harrell oversaw healthcare delivery across 39 military medical treatment facilities worldwide since the network’s inception in October 2023. As the first MRC-A commander, he led four Air Force medical wings while successfully executing two inter-command transfers of medical personnel and units from two Air Force major commands to AFMEDCOM.

DeGoes highlighted the critical role of MRC-A, one of two intermediate commands under AFMEDCOM, in enhancing operational medical capability through the effective organizing, training and equipping of medical forces.

"Simply put, we cannot generate Air and Space Force readiness without medical readiness, and that begins with the professionals in MRC Alpha here today," DeGoes said.

DeGoes credited Harrell and his team for their mission success during a transformative period, commending his ability to guide both nascent organizations through significant challenges while delivering exceptional results.

“Your mission is complex,” DeGoes said. “It spans clinical care, operational support, research, and readiness, all while adapting to a constantly evolving environment.”

Under his leadership, a “small but mighty team exceeded all expectations,” he said. “Harrell brought a steady hand, a wise clinician’s perspective, and a commander’s discipline to every challenge.”

Harrell, a cardiologist by training, reflected on his tenure with gratitude, acknowledging the support of his team, family, and colleagues. He described the journey as one of resilience and camaraderie, likening the MRC-A and DHN Central teams to a "band of brothers."

He highlighted the teams’ vast accomplishments, including improving access to care, optimizing resources, earning recognition from accrediting agencies, and enhancing warfighter and medical readiness – all while delivering safe and effective care to service members, retirees and their family members.

The ceremony also welcomed Bogart as the new MRC-A commander and DHN Central director. Bogart, a dentist by trade, brings extensive experience to the role, having previously commanded the 711th Human Performance Wing, served as the Air Combat Command’s Command Surgeon, and acted as the special assistant to the Surgeon General of the Air Force for Military Health System Governance and in the development of the DHA.

DeGoes expressed his full confidence in Bogart’s ability to lead both organizations.

“General Bogart brings credibility, vision, and energy to this role,” he said. He is a leader who listens, thinks strategically, and challenges assumptions when the mission demands it.”

Bogart expressed his gratitude to his teammates in the audienceand outlined his priorities of people, mission, and readiness, emphasizing the importance of communication and collaboration.

"Our mission through healthcare is to ensure that our forces are ready and able to focus so that they can win the fight wherever and whenever it is," he said. “When people know they are supported and part of an elite team, their accomplishments are vast.”

“I am excited to be part of this vital mission and lead it to future success,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with Bogart affirming his commitment to building upon the strong foundation established by Harrell. He pledged to continue empowering the MRC-A and DHN Central teams to deliver trusted care and drive operational readiness for the Air Force, DHA, and their mission partners.