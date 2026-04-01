U.S. Continues Strikes into Iran After Successful Rescue of F-15E Aircrew Your browser does not support the audio element.

TAMPA, Fla. — On April 4, U.S. forces successfully completed the rescues of two American service members from Iran after their F-15E fighter jet was shot down April 2 during a combat mission. The service members were safely recovered during separate search and rescue missions. U.S. strikes into Iran continue as U.S. Central Command forces dismantle the Iranian regime’s ability to project power beyond its borders.