(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Continues Strikes into Iran After Successful Rescue of F-15E Aircrew

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Conducts Flight Operations During Operation Epic Fury

    Photo By NAVCENT Public Affairs | An F/A-18E Super Hornet, attached to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 14, launches from...... read more read more

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    U.S. Continues Strikes into Iran After Successful Rescue of F-15E Aircrew

    TAMPA, Fla. — On April 4, U.S. forces successfully completed the rescues of two American service members from Iran after their F-15E fighter jet was shot down April 2 during a combat mission.

    The service members were safely recovered during separate search and rescue missions.

    U.S. strikes into Iran continue as U.S. Central Command forces dismantle the Iranian regime’s ability to project power beyond its borders.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2026
    Date Posted: 04.05.2026 13:30
    Story ID: 561990
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 523
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Continues Strikes into Iran After Successful Rescue of F-15E Aircrew, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Conducts Flight Operations During Operation Epic Fury

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    epicfury

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version