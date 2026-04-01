Faces of Readiness: HM2 Nicholas Krupp Supporting the Warfighter in Rota

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 260201-N-FT324-9618. ROTA, Spain (February 1, 2026). Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | 260201-N-FT324-9618. ROTA, Spain (February 1, 2026). Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicholas Krupp, a native of Laplace, Louisiana, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, applies a supportive wrap to a Sailor’s wrist during an orthopedic clinic appointment. Krupp serves as an orthopedic technician, providing specialized musculoskeletal care to active duty service members, retirees and beneficiaries in support of injury treatment, recovery and operational readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Alicia Sacks) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (February 1, 2026) — Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Nicholas Krupp, a native of Laplace, Louisiana, is assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota, where he serves as an orthopedic technician, providing specialized musculoskeletal care to active duty Sailors and Marines, as well as retirees and beneficiaries, in support of injury treatment, rehabilitation and operational readiness.



Krupp said his decision to join the Navy was driven by a desire to serve others while building a rewarding career in healthcare. Through Navy Medicine, he is able to deliver hands on patient care while supporting global naval operations.



In his role at NMRTC Rota, Krupp assists orthopedic providers with patient evaluations, applies and removes casts and splints, supports rehabilitation treatments and helps manage recovery plans for patients with musculoskeletal injuries. His work ensures patients receive timely, effective care that allows them to safely return to duty and maintain quality of life.



“Navy Medicine gives me the opportunity to help people recover and get back to their daily activities,” Krupp said. “Knowing that my work supports both mission readiness and patient well-being makes it extremely meaningful.”

Krupp credits his upbringing in Laplace with instilling values of hard work, perseverance and dedication, which continue to guide him throughout his Navy career. He takes pride in representing his hometown while serving overseas and hopes to inspire others to consider careers in Navy Medicine.



NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.



For 250 years, Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals – has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



Strategically positioned on the Iberian Peninsula, the hospital plays a critical role in defending, restoring, and elevating the health of warfighters and their families. USNH Rota provides ready, reliable care to 8,400 service members and their families.



For more information on USNH Rota and its mission, visit www.rota.tricare.mil ([http://www.rota.tricare.mil/](http://www.rota.tricare.mil/)). [Preventive Medicine](https://www.dvidshub.net/tags/news/preventive-medicine)