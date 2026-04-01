Ice conditions in West Neebish Channel, St. Marys River Your browser does not support the audio element.

April 4, 2026

Great Lakes District Public Affairs

216-902-6020/d9publicaffairs@uscg.mil



SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. – Extensive ice in the West Neebish Channel is impacting the Neebish Island Ferry service in Barbeau, Michigan, April 4, 2026.



Unfavorable winds, combined with the backlog of ice upstream, have caused ice to become heavily packed throughout the river, preventing it from naturally flushing out of the river system.



These conditions are expected to persist for up to two weeks.



At this time, Coast Guard icebreakers are unable to break the ice further until weather conditions improve and allow the ice to clear.



Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes has been in contact with the Chippewa County Emergency Management Office and the Eastern Upper Peninsula Transportation Authority to discuss transportation capabilities and contingencies for potential emergency situations on the island.



“Unfortunately, these river conditions are a result of a winter season with above average snowfall and colder temperatures. There’s not much any vessel, or combination of vessels, can do until favorable weather enables the ice to flush from the channel,” said Capt. Jim Bendle, Sector Northern Great Lakes Commander. “The isolating challenges endured by the resilient residents of Neebish Island are a real concern for Sector Northern Great Lakes and our Command Center remains ready to dispatch air assets from Traverse City to address life-threatening emergencies.”



For more information, please contact Great Lakes District Public Affairs at 216-902-6020 or via email at d9publicaffairs@uscg.mil.



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