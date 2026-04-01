(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Driving Readiness: INDOPACOM J7 Outlines All-Domain Training Strategy at POST 2026

    Driving Readiness: INDOPACOM J7 Outlines All-Domain Training Strategy at POST 2026

    Photo By Eleanor Prohaska | U.S. Indo-Pacific Command J7 (Training and Exercise) Director, Brig. Gen. Richard...... read more read more

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2026

    Story by Eleanor Prohaska 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Driving Readiness: INDOPACOM J7 Outlines All-Domain Training Strategy at POST 2026
    HONOLULU, Hawaii – At the 2026 Pacific Operation Science & Technology Conference, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command J7 leaders detailed how the organization is driving warfighting readiness in the region. During the March 10 breakout session titled “USINDOPACOM Multi-Domain Training Experimentation Capability Driving High-End Warfighting Readiness,” panelists discussed the importance of innovation, interoperability, and realistic all-domain training environments in ensuring U.S. forces and their allies are prepared for the complexities of modern conflict.

    The panel, moderated by PMTEC Industry Engagement Lead Brent Parker, featured insights from USINDOPACOM's J7 Director, Brig. Gen. Richard Goodman; J7 Director of Staff and Training, Andrew Merz; PMTEC Program Manager Dr. Andre Stridiron, and Technical Director of the K. Mark Takai Pacific Warfighting Center, Allan Grove.

    Brig. Gen. Goodman began by grounding the discussion in national strategy, emphasizing that today's training must be rigorously aligned with the National Defense Strategy's focus on a "technologically advanced adversary." He said PMTEC provides the essential framework for this alignment.

    "The NDS calls for the warfighters to be provided with a full range of capabilities... [and] to be the most lethal and capable warfighting force on the planet," Goodman said. "What we do inside of the J7 is create the environments and the opportunities to exercise and train the full spectrum of capabilities... and through that, we leverage PMTEC."

    Stridiron elaborated on how PMTEC creates these advanced training environments, integrating live, virtual, and constructive technologies to build a realistic, high-fidelity ecosystem where warfighters can train against peer-level threats.

    "We want the highest levels of fidelity that mirror and match our adversaries' capabilities.” said Stridiron. “We want them to feel challenged. We want them to sometimes fail so that they can learn and grow."
    A central theme of the discussion was PMTEC's pivotal role in supporting a fully integrated, all-domain approach among joint forces and U.S. Allies and partners.

    "We call that CJADO—Combined Joint All-Domain Operations—in our exercises," he said. Nowadays, we’re doing combined joint all-domain effects, which require all the services to come together and war-fight together to a greater extent than in the past. And we're doing this not only with our U.S. joint multi-domain force, but we're also doing this with our allies and partners."

    Merz emphasized the importance of creating a robust training environment that challenges participants and prepares them for high-end conflict. "Our focus is on building a training ecosystem that enables joint forces, components, and allies to operate seamlessly in a multi-domain environment," Merz said. "We aim to provide a dynamic and realistic setting in forward locations where the fight will actually happen, where participants can refine their skills, adapt to emerging threats, and achieve operational excellence."

    Allan Grove highlighted how the Pacific Warfighting Center collaborates with industry to drive rapid innovation directly to the warfighter. He described a fundamental shift away from "closed-loop activity" toward operational mission rehearsals where experimentation is integrated into live exercises.

    "Moving to a mission rehearsal and an operational mindset has just strategically changed how we do exercises, and I cannot stress that enough," Grove said. He pointed to the blurring lines between experimentation and operations as a positive development. "The closer that we get to being able to use some of these tools inside the operational context, just means the closer we are to be able to better support the assessment processes and to be able to feed that back, both into industry staff."

    The panel conveyed that prioritizing a persistent, all-domain training environment ensures that joint and coalition forces are not only familiar with the complexities of modern conflict but are consistently challenged and prepared for the high-end scenarios they may face.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2026
    Date Posted: 04.03.2026 20:07
    Story ID: 561976
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 46
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Driving Readiness: INDOPACOM J7 Outlines All-Domain Training Strategy at POST 2026, by Eleanor Prohaska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Driving Readiness: INDOPACOM J7 Outlines All-Domain Training Strategy at POST 2026
    Driving Readiness: INDOPACOM J7 Outlines All-Domain Training Strategy at POST 2026

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pacific Warfighting Center
    Multi-Domain
    PMTEC
    CJADO
    technology
    USINDOPACOM J7

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version