SPACEFOR-SOUTH collaborates with University of Arizona to bolster hemispheric space capabilities

Photo By Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves | U.S. Space Force Maj. Kevin Aneshansley, Space Forces Southern exercises and training director, speaks with representatives from the University of Arizona’s Kyl Institute for National Security, in Tucson, Arizona, April 2, 2026. Aneshansley explained how a partnership would bring access to critical training and technologies needed to counter non-hemispheric actors in U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves) see less | View Image Page

TUCSON, Arizona —U.S. Space Forces Southern (SPACEFOR-SOUTH) Guardians met with the University of Arizona’s Kyl Institute for National Security to discuss academic collaboration for future space operations in Tucson, Ariz., April 2.

This engagement is part of ongoing efforts for military space professionals to strengthen relationships with space research programs and deliberately develop Guardians through existing research while expanding partnership opportunities in Latin America.

“For SPACEFOR-SOUTH, fostering partnerships with academic institutions is fundamental to advancing space capabilities in the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility,” said U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Benton Enomoto, SPACEFOR-SOUTH acting deputy commander. “This strategy directly supports allied nations by building a robust aerospace education base and accelerating the growth of their sovereign space ecosystems, ensuring our collective security and shared interests in the hemisphere.”

Through this academic collaboration, the U.S. Space Force will gain access to critical training and technologies needed to counter non-hemispheric actors in the region and share capabilities with partner nations.

Many countries in Latin America lack the educational institutions necessary to develop foundational space capabilities. Without access to education and technical expertise, space development in these nations is limited. Through collaboration with the Kyl Institute, SPACEFOR-SOUTH can help build independent capability that enables partners to leverage advanced systems without having to develop them entirely on their own.

SPACEFOR-SOUTH also expressed interest in connecting partner nations with Kyl Institute assets to support space-focused development initiatives.

“We have already extended invitations for members of the Kyl Institute to join us in our upcoming space domain working groups held in our partner nations,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Morales, SPACEFOR-SOUTH chief of plans.

Kyl Institute highlighted its existing partnerships with the joint force in virtual military scenario development and proposed expanding into space and cyber simulations tailored to USSOUTHCOM objectives, including countering narcoterrorism at its origin. This technology would be a significant advantage for Guardians and partner nations for full-scale realistic training but in a safe, risk-free environment.

With increased access to academia, SPACEFOR-SOUTH fosters independent capability rather than dependence. Through training together and sharing access to private-sector technology and academic resources, the U.S. Space Force positions itself as the partner of choice for Latin American countries, strengthening regional trust and enhancing long-term cooperation and security in the Western Hemisphere.