Tripler Army Medical Center signs proclamation for Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Your browser does not support the audio element.

Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii – On April 1, 2026, Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC) held the Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) Proclamation Signing Ceremony at the TAMC Chapel. As part of the signing, TAMC staff reaffirmed their commitment to promoting a culture of dignity, respect, and accountability.



U.S. Army Col. William F. Bimson, TAMC director, delivered the SAAPM Proclamation to Soldiers, Sailors, and civilian staff from TAMC, Desmond T. Doss Health Clinic (DDHC), and the Soldier Recovery Unit (SRU). Following the reading, both Col. Bimson and Command Sgt. Maj. Omar J.Bond signed the proclamation, underscoring the importance of its message.



This year's SAAPM theme, "Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.," was the central focus of the ceremony. The proclamation signing served as a reminder of the medical center’s ongoing dedication to creating a safe and supportive environment for all service members and staff. It highlighted the importance of awareness, prevention, and providing essential support to those impacted by sexual violence.



“As proud members of TAMC, DDHC, and SRU, we pledge to ‘treat myself and others with dignity, care, and respect,’ and to take action whenever we witness behavior or hear language that is inappropriate, uncomfortable, or of a sexual nature,” said Bimson. “I will not be a bystander, waiting for someone else to act, inspired by this year’s impactful theme: “Change through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.”



The ceremony brought together Soldiers, Sailors, and civilian staff from TAMC, the DDHC, and the SRU, reflecting a unified front against sexual violence.The collaboration between TAMC, DDHC, and the SRU in this initiative demonstrates a comprehensive and unified approach to raise awareness for this matter.