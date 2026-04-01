Fort McCoy families flock to 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza event

Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy community and family members participate in the 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Fort McCoy community and family members participate in the 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza event March 28, 2026, at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Hundreds of people attended the event organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation. The event included a breakfast buffet, egg hunts, children’s activities, and the Easter Bunny. (U.S. Army Photo by Liz Faber/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of Fort McCoy community members and family members made their way to McCoy’s Community Center on March 28 to take part in the 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza event.



Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) Marketing Director Liz Faber said leading up to the event that it was going to be special.



“Springtime fun starts at McCoy’s! Join us Saturday, March 28 at 9 a.m. for the Easter Eggstravaganza,” Faber wrote in a postwide invitation. “Breakfast buffet is available for purchase, egg hunts, children’s activities, and the Easter Bunny will all be there!”



All of what Faber wrote and more took place during the event, and organizers said they were happy with a “great turnout.”



In a Facebook post March 28 at the DFMWR page at [https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr](https://www.facebook.com/mccoymwr), they wrote how well the event went.



“The 2026 Easter Eggstravaganza is officially in the books,” the post states. “A huge THANK YOU to our amazing military families and Fort McCoy employees who came out to celebrate with us. It was truly an egg-ceptional morning filled with smiles, laughter and community spirit!



“From fun children’s activities and exciting egg hunts to a delicious breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center, the day was packed with unforgettable moments,” the post states. “We’re so grateful to everyone who joined us and helped make this event such a success. We can’t wait to do it again next year!”



One comment reacting to the post added, “This was an egg-cellent time! Our kids have such a great time, they enjoy being able to see their military community friends and meet new ones. The buffet was spot on! Keep up the great work Fort McCoy MWR!”



Learn more about Fort McCoy DFMWR activities and news and events by visiting https://mccoy.armymwr.com.



Fort McCoy’s motto beginning in 2026 is “Training the Total Force and Shaping the Future since 1909.”



The installation’s mission: “Fort McCoy strengthens Total Force Readiness by serving as a training center, Mobilization Force Generation Installation, and Strategic Support Area enabling warfighter lethality to deploy, fight, and win our nation’s wars.”



And Fort McCoy’s vision is, “To be the premier training center supporting the most capable, combat-ready, and lethal armed forces.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.” Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”