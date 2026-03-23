Spring is here; let’s seize this moment to reach our goals

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, the adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard, delivers remarks during a demobilization ceremony for the 1st Battalion, 186th Infantry Regiment at South Medford High School in Medford, Oregon, Jan. 11, 2026. Nearly 200 Oregon soldiers were formally welcomed home following their deployment to Egypt's Sinai Peninsula where they served as USBATT 74 with the Multinational Force and Observers mission, supervising implementation of security provisions of the Egyptian-Israeli Treaty of Peace. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne, Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Spring is here; let's seize the moment to reach our goals By Brig. Gen. Alan R. Gronewold, Adjutant General, Oregon National Guard

As we approach the annual training season, I hope every leader across our formation arrives ready to train, rather than arriving to prepare for training. Know your tasks, know your standards, and hold your formations accountable. Units that train hard and look out for one another uphold our values of Connection, Competence, and Commitment. They build culture, retain talent, and create a climate others want to be part of.

As our operational tempo increases with the training season, I want to be direct. Safety is not a condition we sacrifice for speed or schedule. The risk of accidents and injuries rises when units are fatigued, rushed, or inattentive. I expect every leader to conduct thorough risk assessments and enforce standards. Create an environment where Soldiers and Airmen feel empowered to speak up when conditions are unsafe. We cannot serve Oregon or our nation from the sidelines — protect your people.

At the Joint Senior Leader Workshop (JSLW), I introduced updates to our organizational design. These changes are deliberately aligned to support our operational mission and our strategic plan. Every structural adjustment is intended to create clearer lines of responsibility, reduce friction, and ensure that our resources are focused where they have the greatest impact on readiness. Structure exists to serve the mission. And when it doesn’t, we fix it.

Our Lines of Effort — People and Culture, Readiness, and Partnerships — remain the framework that guides how we invest our time, people, and resources. The recent task-organization adjustments are intended to implement these priorities more effectively across the force.

Disciplined initiative was a key concept at JSLW. I do not want an organization that waits for direction. I want leaders who know my intent, understand the mission, and act decisively—even in ambiguity.

We are building the Service of Choice: an organization of high-performing units staffed by trained, ready, and connected individuals. They are proud to serve Oregon and our nation. Every decision and action should support this goal. If it does, proceed. If not, stop and reassess.

Be Connected. Be Competent. Be Committed. These are the standards of leadership I expect from every person in this organization. Spring brings renewed energy and purpose. Let’s seize this opportunity. Always Ready, Always There!