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    Tinker hosts Oklahoma Commanders’ Summit 2026

    Oklahoma Commanders Summit 2026

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones | Oklahoma military installation commanders and civic leaders pose for a group photo...... read more read more

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Joseph Luther Callaway-Jones 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    Tinker hosts Oklahoma Commanders’ Summit 2026
    Commanders from nine military installations and civic leaders across Oklahoma met at Tinker Air Force Base March 25, 2026, for the annual Oklahoma Commanders’ Summit.


    The group discussed initiatives aimed at improving quality of life for service members, strengthening partnerships between military and civilian communities and communicating priorities to Oklahoma lawmakers.


    “This is the first time I’ve had the opportunity to meet with my fellow commanders and command teams across the state,” said Col. Cisco Harris, Tinker installation commander. “We all excel vertically in taking care of our missions and people, but there is still room for growth horizontally. Chances are the same challenges going on at Vance [AFB] are the same things that are going on at Tinker. I hope that this forum can be a place for us to identify that common ground so we can be unified in our approach.”


    Additional topics included in-process legislation, the economic impact of military installations on their communities, and opportunities to work with legislators to enact lasting change.


    The forum also provided an opportunity for leaders to gain a deeper understanding of their interconnected roles in supporting military members and their families across the state.


    Following the summit, commanders in attendance will draft a letter to the Oklahoma Governor, House of Representatives and the Senate, communicating their conclusions back to the state.


    “Legislation is how we get things done,” Harris said. “This forum will generate a unified front to set conditions to drive improvements for our bases, military members and their families.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2026
    Date Posted: 03.31.2026 16:38
    Story ID: 561693
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

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