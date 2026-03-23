173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron Executes F-15 Divestment

Photo By Master Sgt. Daniel Reed | 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel pose for a photo with the heritage F-15, on Kingsley Field, in Klamath Falls, Oregon, October 15, 2025. Various squadrons took photos with the F-15 before the platform was retired. (Air National Guard Photo by Airman 1st Class Zach Cook) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Master Sgt. Daniel Reed | 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron personnel pose for a photo with the heritage F-15,...... read more read more

KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. — The 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron at Kingsley Field, Oregon, executed the divestment of F-15 assets with speed and precision following the effort’s initiation in December 2025, achieving key milestones in support of the wing’s transition mission. LRS airmen conducted a comprehensive logistics operation to streamline inventory, redistribute critical equipment and ensure accountable asset disposition across the Air National Guard and Department of Defense enterprise.

“In true Kingsley fashion, I would attribute our divestment success to the strong relationships built across functional areas,” said Maj. Scott Gelhardt, 173rd Logistics Readiness Squadron commander.

Warehouse operations overhaul The divestment began in the central warehouse, where personnel conducted a detailed review and reduction of on-hand inventory. Within two months, the squadron reduced on-shelf assets by 60.2%, decreasing total inventory from 121,280 items to 48,188.

Airmen also eliminated more than 4,610 redundant warehouse locations, optimizing storage configuration and improving operational efficiency.

“Turning over a warehouse of aircraft parts is equally demanding and even more rapid in nature,” said Gelhardt. The effort required deliberate inventory validation, coordination with supply chain stakeholders and prioritization to sustain mission-essential capabilities throughout the transition.

Strategic equipment redistribution The Equipment Accountability section reviewed 1,600 equipment items and established a 200-item retention list to preserve assets identified for future operational requirements. To date, Airmen redistributed 253 equipment assets to Air National Guard units in New Orleans, Fresno and Portland, enhancing readiness across the force. “For the redistribution of support equipment, a huge lift, the Maintenance Group continues to lead the way in coordinating with item managers and NGB/A8 for disposition instructions,” said Gelhardt.

“The LRS Equipment Accountability Element, Traffic Management Office and Ground Transportation Office then coordinate delivery to the receiving organizations,” he added.

Additionally, personnel transferred 35 Special Purpose Recoverable Authorized Maintenance assets to Letterkenny Army Depot to support pylon modifications associated with the F-15EX aircraft. Airmen have also processed an additional 850 equipment assets pending shipment.

Record-setting distribution and innovative packaging The Distribution office executed 4,629 shipment requests, facilitating the movement of 73,092 items from the primary warehouse. This included more than 126,190 pounds of cargo and two F-15 fuselages, totaling 42,451 pounds, shipped to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

“When NGB ‘flipped the switch,’ orders started flowing at record rates, at times in excess of 200 shippers per day,” said Gelhardt.

“It’s common to move to 24-hour supply operations during such a transition,” he said.

In response to a projected six- to eight-month lead time for standard Special Packaging Instructions, Airmen developed an innovative solution. In a first for the Air National Guard, personnel designed and constructed custom packaging solutions in-house, producing more than 38 specialized containers to ensure the secure transport of high-value F-15 components.

“Additional support from the UCO office, combined with an all-hands-on-deck approach and teamwork across LRS AFSCs, allowed our team to dominate this process in a single shift without crushing our airmen,” said Gelhardt.