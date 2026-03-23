86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron’s mission is more than a ride

Photo By Airman Paden Henry | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Lopez-Gonzales, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron ground transportation support, lifts himself into a forklift at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, March 25, 2026. It is a 24/7 operation capable of ensuring readiness to handle any mission they receive. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Paden Henry) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman Paden Henry | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Joshua Lopez-Gonzales, 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron...... read more read more

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RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – From dispatch and licensing to ground transportation operations, the 86th Vehicle Readiness Squadron supports a steady flow of movement across Ramstein Air Base. The job is less about routines and more about reacting without losing sight of the bigger picture.

One of the biggest misconceptions of the career field is that it’s simple.

“That all we do is drive buses.” said Senior Airman Leonardo De Leon Ortiz, 86th VRS ground transportation support.

It’s an easy thought; most people only see the surface level and that a bus pulls up and it’s just a quick ride from point A to point B.

What they don’t see behind the curtains is everything that had to line up before that moment even happened. The level of coordination, the calls, last minute changes and the problem that needed solving five minutes prior.

The 86th VRS handles everything from transporting aircrew after 16-hour flights to delivering mission-critical cargo and responding to vehicle breakdowns on the flightline. It’s constant movement tied to timelines that doesn’t slow down because something went wrong.

“We’re the first face they see after a long flight,” De Leon Ortiz said. “That moment when they can finally rest. That’s us.”

Senior Airman Danielle Perea, also assigned to the 86th VRS and is the non-commissioned officer in charge of USAREUR licensing, said the squadron’s reach extends far beyond what most people see.

“We work with multiple units across the installation,” she said. “If something needs to move, we’re usually involved.”

That involvement stacks fast. One request can turn into three and simple tasks can turn into chain reactions. If something breaks on the flightline, now it’s a priority. If a crew lands early, now the timelines have to shift. If someone needs equipment moved, now dispatch is juggling everything at once.

“With dispatch, it depends on the shift,” Perea said. “It can be slow, or it can get really busy and now you’re responsible for making sure people get where they need to go without missing timelines.”

There’s a certain intensity that comes with tracking who’s out, who’s qualified, what’s available and what’s already late. Decisions are made knowing something is about to change again.

That balance gets harder when the tempo picks up, the operators are getting pulled from one mission to cover another, equipment isn’t where you want and fully qualified drivers can become limited.

“You might have a plan and then something comes up,” she said. “Now everything changes.”

Even with that, both Airmen made it clear the standard doesn’t drop just because things get busy.

“It’s not about cutting corners,” Perea said. “It’s about adjusting and making sure the mission still gets done the right way.”

At Ramstein, the 86th VRS doesn’t sit where people may expect it to. It’s distinctive in its own squadron, not tucked inside a Logistic Readiness Squadron like most bases.

“A lot of things just don’t move without us.” De Leon Ortiz said.

Behind all of it though, it really comes down to the people that you work closely alongside with.

“Seeing Airmen step up and do the job without being asked,” Perea said. “That sticks with you.”

That’s when things are working the right way and teamwork is flowing.

Without the 86th VRS, the gaps would start to show up quickly. Movements would slow and units would have to figure it out on their own or rely on contracts that can’t match the speed and flexibility of the well-oiled machine that is their team.

“You’d have to contract a lot of this out,” Perea said. “It would cost more and take longer.”

It looks simple from the outside but it isn’t, for the Airmen of the 86th VRS, the ride never really stops.