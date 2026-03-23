USNH Yokosuka Graduates Japanese Fellows, Strengthening Bilateral Medical Partnership

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2026) — Capt. Donavon YapShing, deputy director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, delivers remarks during the Japanese National Physician Postgraduate Education Program graduation ceremony. U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka graduated six physicians from the yearlong program, strengthening bilateral medical readiness and patient care across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2026) — Capt. Donavon YapShing, deputy director of U.S....... read more read more

YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 20, 2026) — U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka celebrated the graduation of six physicians from its Japanese National Physician Postgraduate Education Program, marking another milestone in a decades-long partnership dedicated to advancing medical readiness and patient care across the Indo-Pacific.

The 2026 graduating class includes Drs. Tomonari Shimoda, Masaki Ozawa, Akimasa Takahashi, Takehiro Mochizuki, Sho Nonoyama and Reika Matsushita.

This year’s ceremony represents the 73rd graduating class of the program, which has operated continuously for more than 70 years. Each year, a select group of Japanese physicians is chosen to complete an intensive one-year clinical training program at U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka, where they gain hands-on experience in both inpatient and outpatient settings while serving as vital liaisons between U.S. and Japanese medical systems.

“This program has built a legacy of excellence, education and fellowship for more than seven decades,” said Cmdr. Benjamin B. Chi, executive director of the Japanese National Physician Postgraduate Education Program. “Each class joins a global network of alumni who share a unique experience grounded in collaboration and clinical excellence.”

Throughout the year, fellows rotate across multiple specialties, participate in joint medical exercises and contribute directly to patient care, enhancing interoperability between U.S. forces and host-nation partners.

“For us, this year has been one of the greatest experiences of our lives,” said Dr. Sho Nonoyama, a graduating fellow. “Clinically, I learned so much from every provider here, not only skills and knowledge, but how to approach patients and work as a team.”

Nonoyama also highlighted the operational opportunities that distinguish the program.

“Participating in joint drills and conferences while representing the Naval Hospital were truly unique opportunities,” he said. “These are experiences we are unlikely to have again, and they will always remain very special memories.”

Dr. Masaki Ozawa emphasized the program’s role in bridging medical systems and perspectives.

“I was able to learn firsthand about the differences between health care in Japan and the United States, particularly how risk is perceived and how that shapes clinical decision-making,” Ozawa said.

Beyond clinical training, fellows also foster meaningful cultural exchange and camaraderie across the command.

“What made this year truly special was everything outside of the clinical setting,” Ozawa added. “Those experiences, working together, sharing culture and building friendships, are memories I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Chi emphasized the fellows’ lasting impact on both patient care and the broader mission.

“From academic excellence to real-world patient transfers and joint operations, this class has distinguished itself at every level,” Chi said. “They leave here not only as stronger clinicians, but as trusted partners in advancing bilateral medical readiness.”

Command leadership also underscored the fellows’ critical role in supporting patient care and strengthening the alliance.

“The Japanese Fellows are absolutely integral to how we care for our patients here in Japan,” said Capt. Donavon YapShing, deputy director of U.S. Naval Hospital Yokosuka. “They bring clinical excellence, cultural insight and a collaborative spirit that strengthens our ability to deliver safe, high-quality care while reinforcing the alliance between our two nations.”

YapShing also reflected on the fellows’ impact beyond the hospital.

“I could not be more proud of what this class has accomplished over the past year,” he said. “We are equally grateful for the way they share their culture with our team and our community, from events like mochitsuki to the everyday interactions that build trust and understanding across our workforce.”

Established in 1952, the fellowship remains a cornerstone of U.S.-Japan medical cooperation. Graduates return to Japan equipped with advanced clinical knowledge, operational experience and a deeper understanding of joint medical practices, strengthening both nations’ ability to respond to crises and deliver care in complex environments.

As the newest alumni join a global network of former fellows, their impact continues to extend far beyond Yokosuka.

“After today, they join a prestigious legacy of physicians whose contributions span the globe,” Chi said. “Their shared experience here will continue to shape the future of military and civilian medicine alike.”