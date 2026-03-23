Photo By Anthony Housey | On Sunday, March 29, 2026, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and...... read more read more Photo By Anthony Housey | On Sunday, March 29, 2026, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and personnel from the Training Area Management team responded to a wildfire in the northern part of the installation. "Camp Ripley’s fire department and emergency services were able to contain the fire. Approximately 2,000 acres have burned, but crews are establishing a control perimeter," stated [Major Michael J. Popp Director of Plans, Operations and Training at Camp Ripley Training Center]. see less | View Image Page

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Camp Ripley Officials Address Wildfire Incident



CAMP RIPLEY, Minn. – March 30, 2026 – On Sunday, March 29, 2026, fire crews from the Camp Ripley Training Center and personnel from the Training Area Management team responded to a wildfire in the northern part of the installation.



"Camp Ripley’s fire department and emergency services were able to contain the fire. Approximately 2,000 acres have burned, but crews are establishing a control perimeter," stated [Major Michael J. Popp Director of Plans, Operations and Training at Camp Ripley Training Center].



Minnesota's unpredictable weather at this time of year can create dry conditions favorable for fires initiated by training activities. Additionally, low cloud cover can reflect the light from flames, making a fire appear larger than its actual size.



The Camp Ripley Training Center has scheduled controlled burns in the coming days as a standard procedure to mitigate future wildfire risks.



"We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from the public as our crews work to contain this fire,” said Lt. Col. Steve Hall, Deputy Post Commander of Camp Ripley Training Center. “The safety of our community and our personnel is our top priority, and we are committed to not only managing this incident but also to strengthening our strategies to mitigate future fire risks on the installation."



For further information, please contact the Camp Ripley Public Affairs Office at [ng.mn.mnarng.list.pao-web@army.mil](mailto:ng.mn.mnarng.list.pao-web@army.mil) or 320-616-2784