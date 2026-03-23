Rapid Response team supports Potomac Interceptor collapse remediation efforts

Photo By Christopher Rosario | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stephen Kitt (center) and Anthony Kearney (right), Omaha District Rapid Response Technical Center of Expertise, discuss remediation efforts in Area 2 with interagency partners at the Potomac Interceptor collapse site in Washington, D.C., Mar. 8, 2026. The team is supporting execution of remediation activities, including removal of accumulated material in pre-determined public use areas to address immediate threats to human health and safety. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Christopher Rosario | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Stephen Kitt (center) and Anthony Kearney (right), Omaha...... read more read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District’s Rapid Response Technical Center of Expertise recently supported the Baltimore District during emergency operations in response to the collapse of the Potomac Interceptor in Washington, D.C. Efforts included diverting stormwater runoff and remediation of effected areas to remove contamination.

The project was awarded March 7, 2026, and by March 9 both the contractor team and two USACE Omaha District Rapid Response personnel were deployed on the ground with interagency partners at the Potomac Interceptor collapse site.

“Rapid Response gets involved in these types of events due to the nature of the work and the unique contracts we execute,” said Stephen Kitt, Omaha District Rapid Response lead project manager. “We specialize in performing time-critical actions using cost reimbursable contracts.”

The Rapid Response team has provided time-critical response and project execution support to USACE and other federal agencies worldwide since 1989. Rapid Response personnel are considered subject matter experts in managing cost-reimbursable contracts and have the expertise needed for near real-time decision-making required for such work environments.

While work is planned and executed expeditiously, it is performed to required standards, quality and safety, and is planned in collaboration with all stakeholders to manage expectations.

“The Potomac overflow remediation effort required environmental services to be performed in a time-critical manner,” Kitt added. “Due to our efficiency to get an award out the door combined with the ability to have boots on the ground within 48 hours of award, this was a perfect example to show the capabilities of the Rapid Response program.”

The Rapid Response mission was to remove contaminated soil and accumulated material left due to sewage overflow. This was completed by removing up to 3 inches of visible contamination using hand tools including shovels and rakes.

“Hand tools were used due to the requirement of minimal disruption of the existing banks we were working on,” Kitt said. “Proper safety and disposal methods were imperative to the success of the project and led to positive results for both the environment and public.”

The team supported execution of remediation activities, including removal of accumulated material in pre-determined public-use areas to address immediate threats to human health and safety.

Omaha District personnel also served as a liaison between the response project and the local community, providing information and reassurance while answering questions for the local public concerned about health and safety, traffic disruptions, timelines and more.

“This wasn’t just a construction effort,” said Anthony Kearney, contracting officer representative, USACE Omaha District. Kearney said his favorite part of the mission was being the “steady voice that helped people feel less overwhelmed and more included in the process.”

“By the time the work moved from one phase to the next, we had become familiar faces—someone residents recognized not just as a representative of the project, but as an advocate for their needs,” Kearney added. “We helped strengthen the relationship between the project and the community it served.”

The Rapid Response team also supported the Baltimore District during its Clear Water Diversion effort, providing both technical and administrative support to ensure a successful mission for USACE.

“A ‘mission first’ approach was adopted by the entire USACE team,” Kitt said. “The Baltimore team welcomed our presence and supported our project to help expedite the process as needed. It was a pleasure working with team members who understood the sensitivity of the project and were determined to deliver high quality solutions. Our united front allowed us to perform at the highest level and provide a positive outcome for the community.”

Fieldwork was completed March 19, 2026, and the Rapid Response personnel subsequently demobilized. Soil sampling was then completed by the Environmental Protection Agency that determined E. coli and contamination levels were below the current suggested remediation levels. The remediated areas were turned back over to the National Park Service.