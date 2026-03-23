Photo By Joseph M. Lee | Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command commanding general, inducted John Perry, John Olshefski, Bob Ludwig, and Steve Johnson into the Redstone Arsenal Good Neighbor Program, Friday, March 27. Mohan selected the four during his term as installation senior commander. The Good Neighbor program was founded in 2010 to recognize members from the Tennessee Valley community who have gone above and beyond to positively impact the lives of service members and employees of Redstone Arsenal. see less | View Image Page

Redstone honors Good Neighbors in community

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Redstone’s top leader recognized four community leaders as the 2025 class of Redstone Arsenal Good Neighbors, honoring their long-term support to the installation and the Tennessee Valley – Bob Ludwig, John Olshefski, John Perry and Steve Johnson.

Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, Army Materiel Command commanding general, selected the four inductees during his term as installation senior commander, said the honorees represent the spirit of partnership that has fueled the installation’s growth for decades.

“This is my fourth assignment to Redstone, and even back then, you could see that Redstone and the Tennessee Valley was on the move,” Mohan said. “What I didn't anticipate was how fast it was moving, because every time I've come back Redstone continues to explode and not only size, but in relevance to our national security. The four people that we are recognizing have been instrumental in what has happened here and what will happen here.”

The Good Neighbor program was founded in 2010 to recognize members from the Tennessee Valley community who have gone above and beyond to positively impact the lives of service members and employees of Redstone Arsenal.

“Today is all about recognizing those with long-lasting, meaningful impact on the installation and honoring four individuals who embody our values of through their service,” said Mohan.

The 2025 inductees are:

Robert “Bob” Ludwig Ludwig was recognized for his decades of support and advocacy for Redstone and the surrounding community. As the vice chair of the Redstone Regional Alliance, he has beena drivingforce in ensuring the region’s military stability and economic growth. He spearheaded a seven-year effort to construct general officer housing on post and was instrumental in securing millions in funding for additional quarters. His dedication extended to the wider community, where he successfully lobbied formillions ofdollarsin state bonds to supportlocal schools impacted by military growth and helped secure funds to improve traffic flow and safety at gate 9. Ludwig’s tireless work has been fundamental to the development of arsenal’s infrastructure and its enduringeffect onthe community

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Perry Perry was recognized for his extraordinary service to our nation’s veterans. As a lead organizer for numerous veteran-focused events, including The Wall That Heals and the annual Veterans Day activities, he has ensured that the sacrifices of our service members and their families are never forgotten. Perry’s dedication has earned him numerous accoladesand solidified his legacy as a pillar of the North Alabama veteran community.

Retired Colonel John Olshefski Olshefski was recognized for his leadership in forging a landmark partnership between Redstone and Huntsville Utilities. He established the arsenal’s first inter-governmental service agreement, saving the army over a million dollars annually, increasing efficiency, and enabling critical system upgrades.

Steve Johnson Johnson was recognized for his years as an advocate for Redstone Arsenal. He has been a long-time, trusted voice in the North Alabama community with an in-depth knowledge of the installation and Marshall Space Flight Center’s history and activities, working consistently to strengthen public understanding of the installation’s defense and space missions. His extensive community service and support to Team Redstone extended far beyond his role as a news reporter and anchor, as he worked tirelessly to tell the story of Redstone Arsenal to our community.

Mohan thanked the inductees for their decades of dedication.

“It is through partnerships like these that we continue to thrive as both a Federal Center of Excellence and a wonderful place to call home,” he said.