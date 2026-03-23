Siblings stay United

In a town outside of Columbia, South Carolina, service wasn’t just a career choice, it was a family tradition. For siblings Brock and Dakota Altamirano, the idea of joining the United States Navy had been part of their lives for as long as they could remember.



Their great grandfather had served in the U.S. Navy, and it didn’t just stop there, they also had uncles and cousins that followed years later, working in logistics and traveling across the globe. Growing up, the Altamirano household was filled with sea stories, framed photos in uniform, and a deep respect for service.



For Brock and Dakota, the decision to enlist wasn’t just about legacy, it was about building their own path.



“We always talked about doing something bigger than ourselves,” Brock said. “The Navy just made sense. It’s in our blood.”



The two siblings approached the process together, studying for the ASVAB at the kitchen table, training together, and visiting their local recruiting office side by side. Recruiters noticed their bond immediately.



“It’s rare, but powerful,” said HM2 Sullivan. “When siblings come in together with that kind of drive and support system, it speaks volumes about their commitment.”



While Brock set his sights on Information Technology, drawn to the technical side of ship operations, Dakota wanted to go the route of being a Cryptologic Technician. Despite choosing different career paths, they shared one goal: to serve with pride and continue the legacy their family had built.



The day they ship out will be emotional. Living with someone your whole life and that suddenly ending is life changing. Their mother will be smiling with pride.



“I know what they’re stepping into,” she said. “It won’t be easy. But I also know what they’re capable of.”



Though their journeys would take them to different duty stations, the siblings carried the same foundation—discipline, resilience, and a shared sense of purpose shaped long before they ever put on the uniform.



As they prepare to leave North Carolina behind, Brock looked over at his sister Dakota and smiled.



“We started this together,” he said. “No matter where we go, we’re still in it together.”



For the Altamirano siblings, joining the Navy wasn’t just about continuing a family tradition, it was about honoring it, strengthening it, and writing the next chapter together.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2026 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:56 Story ID: 561557 Location: US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Siblings stay United, by MarQuan Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.