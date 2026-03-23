Strike Group invades Triton High School

The staff parking lot at Triton High School in Erin, North Carolina buzzed with energy as students filed in, drawn by the various displays set up by United States Navy recruiters from Navy Talent Acquisition Group Carolina (NTAG Carolina). The Strike Group asset—a sleek, high-tech setup that looked more like something out of a movie than a recruiting tool, took the students by surprise.



Various screens flickered with footage of aircraft carriers cutting through the ocean, while nearby, interactive simulators invited students to step into the roles of Sailors across different jobs on the carrier. One station allowed students to try their hand at navigating a special operations (SPECOPS) boat through tight waterways. Another simulated the intensity of aviation operations, putting users in the cockpit of a naval aircraft. Laughter mixed with focused silence as students worked with one another, some surprised at how quickly the simulations demanded both skill and composure.



Petty Officer Meyers stood nearby, guiding students through each experience, explaining how these simulations mirrored real-life Navy careers—from engineering and aviation to special operations. For many students, it was their first time seeing just how diverse opportunities in the Navy could be.



“This isn’t just about showing them different jobs in the Navy,” one recruiter said. “It’s about letting them experience what it feels like to be part of something bigger—something that challenges you.”



Students who had initially walked in out of curiosity found themselves staying longer, asking questions about training, travel, and life in the fleet. Some gathered around a display highlighting Navy Special Warfare Command, intrigued by the physical and mental demands of elite programs.



For Mark Whitman, the school’s career counselor and retired Navy, the visit was more than just a presentation—it was an opportunity.



“Events like this give our students real exposure to career paths they may have never considered,” said Mark Whitman, the school’s Career Counselor. “The hands-on simulators make it tangible. They’re not just hearing about jobs—they’re experiencing them, and that can be life-changing. We know that not every kid is going to be affected by the Strike Group, but if we can make an impact in one student’s life, then the event was a success.”



As the bell rang and students slowly filtered out, many glanced back at the Strike Group display, some already imagining themselves in the roles they had just simulated. For the recruiters, it was a successful day: not just in numbers, but in sparking curiosity, ambition, and possibility.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2026 Date Posted: 03.30.2026 12:49 Story ID: 561551 Location: US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strike Group invades Triton High School, by MarQuan Stith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.