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    NAVFAC Southeast Awards $69.5M Contract for LNG Supply to Guantanamo Bay

    NAVFAC Southeast Awards $69.5M Contract for LNG Supply to Guantanamo Bay

    Courtesy Photo | One of four Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) tanks for the Energy Savings Performance...... read more read more

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2026

    Story by Jeffrey Hamlin 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    NAVFAC Southeast Awards $69.5M Contract for LNG Supply to Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded a $69.5 million firm-fixed-price contract March 26 to Excelerate Gas Marketing Ltd. Partnership, a small business based in The Woodlands, Texas, for the continued supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Naval Station (NS) Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    The contract provides for the delivery of an estimated 4,053,860 MMBtu of LNG over a five-year ordering period. Deliveries will occur every 14 to 21 days to fuel the installation’s power plant.

    “Securing a reliable and consistent supply of liquefied natural gas is paramount to the operational readiness and self-sufficiency of Naval Station Guantanamo Bay,” said Mark Keels, a civil engineer at NAVFAC Southeast. “This contract ensures the continued, uninterrupted operation of the power plant, which is the backbone of the installation’s infrastructure.”

    Due to its isolated location, NS Guantanamo Bay generates 100% of its own power and water.

    In 2019, NAVFAC initiated an Energy Savings Performance Contract to modernize the installation’s energy infrastructure by replacing aging diesel generators with a state-of-the-art combined-cycle power plant fueled by LNG. The plant provides a cleaner, more reliable and cost-effective power source. This contract ensures continued fuel supply to that facility.

    Keels said the partnership ultimately supports both the installation’s mission and its personnel.

    “Having a dedicated partner to deliver this vital energy source allows the installation to sustain its strategic mission and support the service members and families who live and work at Guantanamo Bay,” he said.

    Following a competitive procurement on SAM.gov that received four proposals, the contract was awarded using a best-value source selection process based on technical factors and price. No funds were obligated at the time of award; funding will be issued through individual delivery orders over the five-year period.

    The contract is expected to be completed by April 2031.

    About Naval Station Guantanamo Bay

    Naval Station (NS) Guantanamo Bay is located approximately 430 miles (700 kilometers) southeast of Miami, on the southeastern coast of Cuba. Established in 1903, it is the United States' oldest overseas military installation and the only one in a communist country. According to the United States' lease with Cuba, the U.S. retains jurisdiction while Cuba maintains sovereignty over the 45-square-mile (116-square-kilometer) installation, which is surrounded by a fence line that stretches over 17 miles (27 kilometers).

    About Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, provides planning, design, construction, contracting, environmental services, real estate and facility maintenance for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force, Space Force, and other federal agencies across the Southeast. Its area of responsibility covers installations from Charleston, South Carolina, to Corpus Christi, Texas, and extends south to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2026
    Date Posted: 03.30.2026 08:53
    Story ID: 561523
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 29
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NAVFAC Southeast Awards $69.5M Contract for LNG Supply to Guantanamo Bay, by Jeffrey Hamlin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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