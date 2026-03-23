USNH Yokosuka, ASBBC Okinawa Strengthen Indo-Pacific Readiness with 2026 Blood Drive

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 25, 2026) — A laboratory technician prepares a donor for blood collection during a two-day blood drive at Yokosuka’s Fleet Recreation Gym. U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, in partnership with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) Okinawa, hosted a two-day blood drive at Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka’s Fleet Recreation Gym, Feb. 25–26, collecting 179 units of whole blood in support of operational readiness across the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Daniel Taylor/USNMRTC Yokosuka Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Daniel Taylor | YOKOSUKA, Japan (Feb. 25, 2026) — A laboratory technician prepares a donor for blood...... read more read more

YOKOSUKA, Japan – U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Yokosuka, in partnership with the Armed Services Blood Bank Center (ASBBC) Okinawa, hosted a two-day blood drive at the Fleet Recreation Gym on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Feb. 25–26.

The event collected 179 units of whole blood, exceeding its goal of 160 donations and underscoring the importance of blood sustainment in a geographically dispersed operational environment.

“Blood is essential for transfusions and trauma care,” said Lt. Kodjo B. Klousse, a medical laboratory scientist at USNH Yokosuka. “Without local blood drives like this, Indo-Pacific forces would rely on resupply from the continental United States. These efforts are cost-effective and directly support readiness.”

Each donation can save multiple lives. The whole blood collected is separated into packed red blood cells and fresh frozen plasma, which are used to treat service members and other beneficiaries throughout the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) area of responsibility.

“Blood is used in theater to save service members from massive hemorrhage and is also stored for long-term use in transfusion services laboratories across INDOPACOM,” Klousse said. “One donation can support two blood product transfusions, making every contribution vital.”

Extensive Planning and Coordination

Executing an overseas blood drive requires significant logistical planning. The USNH Yokosuka laboratory team worked closely with ASBBC Okinawa and regional partners, including the American Red Cross and Yokota Air Base laboratory leadership, to manage complex transportation and operational challenges.

“The logistics demands are higher compared to the continental United States,” Klousse noted. “With support from our partners, we’ve been able to refine our processes and build more efficient systems with each event.”

The collaboration helps ensure a steady supply of fresh and frozen blood products. Frozen components can be stored for extended periods, increasing availability for rapid access during emergencies.

Strengthening Joint Medical Readiness

The partnership between USNH Yokosuka and ASBBC Okinawa enhances the availability of blood products for routine care and contingency operations. ASBBC Okinawa is the sole provider of fresh blood products supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet and Defense Health Agency medical facilities throughout the Indo-Pacific.

“This collaboration allows us to maintain adequate blood supplies for patient care while supporting Sailors and Marines in theater,” Klousse said. “It directly contributes to medical readiness and our lifesaving capability.”

Community Support Drives Mission Success

Community participation is critical to the success of Navy Medicine’s mission.

“It cannot be overstated that donors are saving lives,” Klousse emphasized. “We encourage the entire community to donate regularly, as the person receiving that blood could be you, a friend, or a family member.”

USNH Yokosuka currently hosts an annual blood drive and is exploring opportunities to expand to twice-yearly events to further strengthen regional blood sustainment efforts.