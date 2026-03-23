Coast Guard experiences ice-breaking delays on the St. Marys River

March 29, 2026 Brian Smicklas brian.a.smicklas@uscg.mil

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. — Coast Guard Sector Northern Great Lakes’ Operation Taconite experienced delays during ice-breaking operations assisting commercial traffic through the St. Marys River March 26-29, 2026.

Ice present in the navigable channel combined with colder-than-average temperatures and above-average snowfall hindered operations in the area, as the channel continues to refreeze after track maintenance is conducted.

Coast Guard Cutter Bristol Bay (WTGB 102) is scheduled to depart March 30 to support efforts on the St. Marys River but delays are expected to continue until conditions improve.

Since the opening of the Soo Locks on March 25, six icebreakers have been underway for approximately 300 hours total supporting industry movements on Lake Superior, Lake Michigan, the Straits of Mackinac and the St. Marys River.

For more information, contact Brian Smicklas, Coast Guard Great Lakes District Ice Officer via email at brian.a.smicklas@uscg.mil.

-USCG-