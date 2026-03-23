(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The door to the 90th and 525th FGS closes as the 3d AMXS opens

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Owen Davies 

    Alaskan NORAD Region/Alaskan Command/11th Air Force

    The 3d Wing hosted a reactivation ceremony for the 3d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and the inactivation of the 90th and 525th Fighter Generation Squadrons at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 6, 2026.

    Team JBER is leading the way as one of the first installations to begin consolidating fighter generation squadrons into a central aircraft maintenance unit. The aim of the changes is to streamline mission effectiveness while keeping values and culture the same.

    “Culture, spirit and over a hundred years of excellence and legacy will remain as they become merged to the 3d AMXS,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Preston, 3d Maintenance Group commander. “[They] will create something new that's even better than the amazing organizations that they already are and exist today.”

    During the ceremony, Maj. Keith Schiesz, former 90th FGS commander, and Maj. Christopher Hickman, former 525th FGS commander, relinquished command of their squadrons and Hickman assumed command of the 3d AMXS.

    “Our people, and those that [they] care for and consider family are my highest priority,” said Hickman. “Whether celebrating a new addition to your family, making important milestones in your career or personal life,or your journey through difficult times, I commit myself to supporting you fully. Our squadron strength is not just measured by mission, accomplishment, or metrics, it is fundamentally measured by how we care for each other.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2026
    Date Posted: 03.27.2026 17:54
    Story ID: 561485
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The door to the 90th and 525th FGS closes as the 3d AMXS opens, by A1C Owen Davies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Reactivation Ceremony
    JBER
    90th FGS
    525th FGS
    Ready Base
    3d AMXS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Printable Version
  •   Request Audio Version