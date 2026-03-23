The door to the 90th and 525th FGS closes as the 3d AMXS opens

The 3d Wing hosted a reactivation ceremony for the 3d Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and the inactivation of the 90th and 525th Fighter Generation Squadrons at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, March 6, 2026.

Team JBER is leading the way as one of the first installations to begin consolidating fighter generation squadrons into a central aircraft maintenance unit. The aim of the changes is to streamline mission effectiveness while keeping values and culture the same.

“Culture, spirit and over a hundred years of excellence and legacy will remain as they become merged to the 3d AMXS,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Preston, 3d Maintenance Group commander. “[They] will create something new that's even better than the amazing organizations that they already are and exist today.”

During the ceremony, Maj. Keith Schiesz, former 90th FGS commander, and Maj. Christopher Hickman, former 525th FGS commander, relinquished command of their squadrons and Hickman assumed command of the 3d AMXS.

“Our people, and those that [they] care for and consider family are my highest priority,” said Hickman. “Whether celebrating a new addition to your family, making important milestones in your career or personal life,or your journey through difficult times, I commit myself to supporting you fully. Our squadron strength is not just measured by mission, accomplishment, or metrics, it is fundamentally measured by how we care for each other.”