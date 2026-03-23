The Best Free Program on Fort Riley Your browser does not support the audio element.

Just weeks away from graduation, four students in Fort Riley’s Dental Assistant Training Program are preparing to step into careers many of them had never considered.



“I didn’t think I would ever seek something like this,” said Taylor Birkett, a military spouse who had been pursuing a degree in anesthesiology. “But now that I’ve done it, I’m glad I took the chance. It’s way more hands-on than anything I was doing before.”



Birkett is one of four students who will complete the program April 29, culminating more than 800 hours of classroom instruction and clinical training at Fort Riley dental clinics. What sets the program apart is not just the depth of training, but that it comes at no cost to participants.



That single factor made the opportunity possible for Nicole Quiñones-Diaz, another military spouse.



“I was looking at programs out of state and almost gave up,” said Quiñones-Diaz. “Between tuition, travel, and time away from work, it didn’t make sense. Finding this program here, for free, changed everything for my family.”



The program, offered through a partnership between the American Red Cross and Fort Riley Dental Activity, provides students the privilege of gaining real-world experience by assisting in the dental care of 1st Infantry Division warfighters, a responsibility that supports military readiness. That exposure often becomes a turning point.



“The first time I assisted with an extraction, I realized this is where I’m supposed to be,” Quiñones-Diaz said. “You don’t know how you’re going to react until you’re in it. And for me, it just clicked.”



While the program serves as a moment of discovery for some, for others like SPC Arturo Luna Solorzano, it represents a deliberate step toward a longer journey. He joined the Army two years ago and is now working toward reclassifying as a dental specialist.



“This program is my opportunity to become a dentist,” he said. “I’m learning new techniques, new systems, and building toward my goal of serving as an Army dentist in the future.”



Despite language barriers, he credits the support of instructors and clinic staff for helping him succeed.



“They don’t care about your accent,” he said. “They care about helping you learn. That makes a big difference.”

Students consistently point to the program’s immersive, hands-on structure as its greatest strength. Rather than observing, they are expected to contribute, adapting to different providers, managing instruments, and supporting patient care in real time.



“It’s like an 800-hour job interview,” said Ashton Escalante, a military spouse and mother of two. “You’re learning, but you’re also proving to yourself that you can do this. For me, everything just came together. It felt like this is exactly where I’m supposed to be.”



Escalante said the program’s flexibility and transferability were key factors in her decision to apply, particularly as part of a military family.



“This is a skill I can take anywhere,” she said. “That matters when you’re moving every few years.”



The program is not without its challenges. Students described long hours, steep learning curves, and the need to adapt quickly to different clinical styles and personalities.



But those challenges, they say, are part of what makes the experience worthwhile.



“You’re constantly learning,” Quiñones-Diaz said. “Figuring out how to take feedback and improve. It pushes you to be better every day.”



Their stories, though different, all echo the same theme of unexpected transformation. And for Birkett, who once saw this program as a detour from her anesthesiology ambitions, the journey ended up leading her right where she belonged.



“I was always told, growing up, that I love helping people,” Birkett reflects. “So helping someone get out of pain, helping a Soldier feel better about their dental experience... it makes me feel happy.”



For those in the Fort Riley community inspired to take on this same challenge, the opportunity is now available. The application period for the next program cycle is open until May 29, 2026.