Army Reserve leader honors an enduring legacy

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Deziree Lau | Brig. Gen. Reginald Kornegay (left), deputy commanding general - operations, 99th Readiness Division and Sean MacKenzie (right), master of ceremonies during the annual presidential wreath-laying ceremony at Cleveland’s resting place at Princeton Cemetery, New Jersey. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Deziree I. Lau, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PRINCETON, N.J. – “Happy birthday, Grover Cleveland,” said Brig. Gen. Reginald Kornegay, deputy commanding general – operations for the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the annual presidential wreath-laying ceremony March 18 at Cleveland’s resting place in Princeton Cemetery.

Presidential wreath-laying ceremonies are a solemn, high-level tradition serving as a profound act of national remembrance and respect.

“Thank you for being here today,” said Princeton Mayor Mark Freda. He continued, “Let’s also keep in mind the servicemembers overseas and pray for their safe return home.”

These ceremonies link the past to the present, honoring military veterans, the nation’s fallen service members, and recognizing historic leaders while demonstrating continuity of leadership, national unity, and appreciation for sacrifices made in service to the country symbolizing an enduring legacy.

“Cleveland is known for his vetoes of questionable spending bills and commitment to honest government as the first democrat elected after the Civil War,” shared Kornegay.

Cleveland’s view of the president’s function was primarily to block legislative excesses, which made him popular during his 1885-1889 term.

“I now have to say, Cleveland is the first president to serve two non-consecutive terms as our 22nd and 24th president of the United States, Kornegay said, noting that - prior to the current administration - Cleveland was the only president to hold this distinction.

Cleveland is also the first and only presidential marriage to occur in the executive mansion.

“We would like to thank the Princeton community for their support of this annual military observance, and we thank you all for your attendance,” said Sean MacKenzie, ceremony narrator.