Photo By Neil Boorjian | GROTON, Conn. (March 26, 2026) – The Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) undocks from the floating dry dock, Auxiliary Repair Dry Dock (RDM 4), on Wednesday, March 26, 2065 at Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. Albany has undergone repairs, structural inspections, and replacements of mechanical and electrical systems. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Neil Boorjian) see less | View Image Page

Portsmouth Naval Shipyard safely undocked Los Angeles-class attack submarine USS Albany (SSN 753) March 26 at Naval Submarine Base (SUBASE) New London, marking a significant milestone in its maintenance and modernization availability.

Albany arrived at SUBASE New London in summer 2025, and has since undergone repairs, structural inspections, and replacements of mechanical and electrical systems. This extensive work enhances the submarine’s capabilities, modernizes critical systems and equips Sailors — the engine that powers the fleet — with the most advanced undersea platform possible, ready to meet operational demands.

To support the availability, an advanced team of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard personnel spent much of 2025 coordinating with SUBASE New London to prepare facilities and support a large temporary duty workforce. At peak manning, more than 400 PNSY personnel were deployed to New London to execute the effort.

“Despite the inherent challenges of executing an off-yard availability, compounded by multiple winter storms, the teaming demonstrated by the crew of Albany and the shipyard workforce drove through every obstacle, completing Albany’s docking period ahead of schedule,” said Capt. Jesse Nice, shipyard commander. “This speaks to the resilience of the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard team and the impact that a focused team of experts can have to safely accomplish great things at the pace the nation needs.”

Completion of a submarine’s docking period is a critical first step in its return to the fleet and directly supports the Navy’s focus on combat-ready platforms, increasing operational availability and contributing to credible, sustained deterrence.

"The early undocking of Albany is a significant accomplishment and a direct result of the one team, one fight mentality of my crew and our Portsmouth teammates," said Cmdr. Adam Nebenzahl, commanding officer. "This milestone puts us one step closer to rejoining the fleet. We are eager to get back to sea and contribute to our nation's defense."

As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, Portsmouth Naval Shipyard delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. Through a focus on innovation, accountability, and fostering a culture of warfighting excellence, PNSY strengthens the maritime industrial base and invests in its highly-skilled workforce. The work done at the shipyard is a direct contribution to national security. Submarines leave the shipyard more capable than ever before, ensuring the U.S. Navy remains the most dominant maritime force and that the nation's warfighters are prepared for any mission, anywhere in the world.