NAVFAC Washington Marks Topping Out Milestone for New Marine Barracks

Photo By Regina Adams | NAVFAC Washington Team gathered to celebrate the topping out ceremony, marking the...... read more read more Photo By Regina Adams | NAVFAC Washington Team gathered to celebrate the topping out ceremony, marking the significant milestone in the construction of the new Marine Bachelor Enlisted Quarters and Support Facility at Marine Barracks Washington annex in Washington D.C. From left to right: Ryan Tran, engineering technician, Lt. Cmdr. Kiera Cavalleri, ROICC, Becky Riley, PDC branch head, Graham Ruggie, architectural branch head, Capt. Daniel Schmitt, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer, Tony Dobson, construction manager, and Gavin Bailey architectural designer. see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington celebrated a significant milestone in the construction of the new Marine Bachelor Enlisted Quarters and Support Facility at Marine Barracks Washington annex in Washington D.C. with a topping out ceremony held March 25.

Project stakeholders gathered to commemorate the placement of the final steel beam, marking the completion of the super structure, a long-standing constructure tradition symbolizing progress and teamwork.



“As we celebrate this achievement, let’s recognize the skill and effort of every construction worker, architect, engineer and all other professionals involved,” said NAVFAC Washington Commanding Officer Capt. Daniel Schmitt. “Your work will provide a comfortable and supportive home for our Marines for years to come”

The $86 million project is the flagship for the Commandant of the Marine Corps’ new barracks initiative and will serve as the benchmark for new barracks being constructed for Marines worldwide.



NAVFAC Washington is overseeing the design and construction of the six-story, steel-frame facility, which will include 125 rooms for unaccompanied enlisted Marines, as well as a dining hall, fitness center, armory and noncommissioned officers’ club. NAVFAC Washington is also proudly serving as Designer of Record for Architecture, Interior Design and Fire Protection with Wiley Wilson providing other engineering services.



“This state-of-the-art facility will significantly enhance the quality of life and support mission readiness for Marines in the Washington D.C. area,” said Graham Ruggie, NAVFAC Washington Architectural Branch Head.



NAVFAC Washington awarded the firm-fixed-price contract to Clark Construction and is scheduled to be completed in February 2028.