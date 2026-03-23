178th Wing hosts Culture by Design workshop

Photo By Shane Hughes | David Friedman, founder of CultureWise and author of Culture by Design, leads a seminar on leadership and culture-building March 24, 2026 for the airmen of the 178th Wing at a hotel conference center in Springfield, Ohio. The seminar, attended by airmen from across the wing, focused on moving beyond culture by chance and instead intentionally defining the behaviors that drive organizational success by creating a cohesive culture that supports the organization’s mission. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Shane Hughes) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Shane Hughes | David Friedman, founder of CultureWise and author of Culture by Design, leads a...... read more read more

The 178th Wing welcomed David Friedman, founder of CultureWise and author of Culture by Design, for a leadership and culture-building seminar at a hotel conference center on Tuesday.

Early in 2025, senior leaders of the Ohio National Guard worked with Friedman to develop 19 Warfighter Culture Fundamentals to cultivate a warrior mindset by enhancing focus, collaboration and resilience. The seminar, attended by airmen from across the wing, focused on moving beyond culture by chance and instead intentionally defining the behaviors that drive organizational success by creating a cohesive culture that supports the organization’s mission.

“Our intent with the Culture by Design workshop was to deliberately align our wing’s culture with the Ohio National Guard’s 19 Fundamentals and ensure they are more than words on a wall," said Col. Don Braskett, Commander of the 178th Wing. “This is about building a shared standard of behavior that drives accountability, strengthens trust, and directly enhances readiness across our wing.”

During the session, Friedman emphasized that culture is not just a list of values, but a set of practiced behaviors. He guided airmen through the process of identifying practical actions that can be measured and coached to improve communication, accountability, and unit cohesion.

“This is how you set the table for success,” Friedman said. “There are certain foundational things that cause people to come together and perform in extraordinary ways.”

Friedman compared the process to planting seeds.

“If you throw some seeds on the ground and say, ‘Okay, let’s see what happens,’ then they’re not likely to grow,” he said. “If you prepare the soil properly and plant the seeds, water them, and care for them, then there’s a better chance that they’ll flourish.”

As mission requirements for the 178th Wing continue to evolve the seminar served as a strategic investment in the humans who enable the mission. By aligning internal behaviors with mission goals, the wing aims to improve retention and morale, streamline decision-making under pressure, and foster an environment of mutual respect and high performance.

“It’s about more than saying you’re going to do something, it’s about following through with actions,” said Airman 1st Class Mia McCarty, a signals intelligence analyst assigned to the 127th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron.

Following the seminar, unit leaders will begin implementing The Fundamental of the Week to ensure the concepts discussed today become a permanent part of the 178th Wing’s operational culture.

“The single most important thing is consistency,” Friedman said. “If we articulate the things that matter and practice them over and over again, that’s how we’ll be successful.”

The third edition of Friedman’s book, Culture by Design, features a section on the Ohio National Guard’s 19 Fundamentals and the success that has come from incorporating these values into the everyday culture of the soldiers and airmen serving in Ohio.

The 178th Wing provides ready units to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, battle management, and agile combat support to execute federal and state missions while maintaining active involvement with the community.