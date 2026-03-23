Photo By Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran | An Arizona Army National Guard UH60-M Blackhawk helicopter, assigned to the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion sits on the flightline at Papago Park Military Reservation, Ariz., Mar. 26, 2026. The battalion executed a rapid-response rescue mission in support of mutual aid partners after their resources were exhausted, demonstrating its commitment to readiness and mission success. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Beltran) see less | View Image Page

Arizona Army National Guard Aircrew Strengthen Readiness in High-Altitude Rescue

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz.- An Arizona Army National Guard helicopter crew assigned to the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion rescued a stranded teenager from Humphreys Peak, during the early hours of Mar. 21, 2026, in a mission that showcased the unit’s advanced capabilities and readiness for complex operations.

The teenager was stranded above 12,000 feet, an altitude beyond the reach of civilian rescue helicopters. The mission highlighted the critical role of National Guard aviators whose skills are honed for the challenges of both domestic emergencies and combat operations.

Within hours of the request, a UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter was on scene. The crew included Chief Warrant Officer 5 Christopher Hammond, pilot in command; Chief Warrant Officer 3 Steve Hilgendorf, co-pilot; Sgt. 1st Class Eric Rodriguez hoist rider; and Staff Sgt. Tyler Mowbray, hoist operator.

“The crew’s rapid response is a direct result of our ongoing focus on readiness,” said Hammond. “Our training prepares us to deploy at a moment’s notice, under challenging conditions, and execute the mission with lethal precision. The skills we used here are the same we would use to rescue a Soldier on the battlefield.”

After establishing communication with the ground team on the 12,000 ft ridgeline, the crew began an aerial search. The teenager, using a flashlight to signal the aircraft, was spotted approximately 400 feet below the ridgeline.

Hilgendorf maneuvered the Blackhawk into a steady hover despite significant wind turbulence. Mowbray, operating the aircraft’s hoist, lowered Rodriguez to the snow-covered mountain face.

“Our ongoing readiness training gives us the decisive edge,” Mowbray said. “It allows us to operate in extreme environments where others can’t, that’s why we train for this constantly.”

Rodriguez secured the hiker to the rescue seat, and both were hoisted safely into the aircraft. The crew then flew to a designated landing zone at the base of the mountain and transferred the hiker to a waiting civilian rescue team for medical evaluation.

The successful rescue demonstrates the preparedness of the 2-285th Assault Helicopter Battalion, which provides trained and equipped forces for both federal and state missions. These missions demand a high level of proficiency and readiness to meet national defense objectives.

“I am extremely proud of our Soldiers as well as Chief Hammond’s crew responding to an emergency late at night through the early morning,” said Brig. Gen. Joe Murdock, Arizona Army National Guard Land Component Commander. “It is gratifying to the entire organization that we have the training, skills, and resources to be able to respond to preserve the lives of our fellow Arizonians. This rescue mission was under difficult conditions, and the Arizona National Guard once again demonstrated its skill and readiness to accomplish difficult challenges.”