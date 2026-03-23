Fort Meade leaders honor Vietnam veterans during 8th annual recognition ceremony

Photo By Shaun Herron | A Vietnam veteran salutes as a bagpiper performs during the 8th annual Vietnam Veteran Recognition Ceremony at Martin’s West in Baltimore, March 22. The event, hosted by Gilchrist Cares, Inc., brought together active-duty service members from Fort George G. Meade, Gold Star families, and community leaders to honor the service and sacrifice of the Vietnam generation. see less | View Image Page

Photo By Shaun Herron | A Vietnam veteran salutes as a bagpiper performs during the 8th annual Vietnam Veteran...... read more read more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. — In what has become a Spring tradition in Maryland, Fort George G. Meade Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Richard C. Moore led some 60 active-duty Soldiers through four salutes to honor Vietnam veterans Sunday, March 22, at Martin’s West in Baltimore.

Representatives from U.S. Marine Barracks, Baltimore County Police and Department of Corrections, Morgan State University ROTC, Loyola University and Towson University ROTC, and the Young Marines joined Fort Meade service members in honoring the service and sacrifice of those who served during the Vietnam War.

The commemoration, hosted by Gilchrist Cares, Inc., brought together Vietnam veterans, Gold Star families, community leaders, and active-duty service members to formally recognize a generation of veterans who, for many, did not receive a proper welcome upon returning home.

Catherine Hamel, president of Gilchrist, said it was an honor to host the ceremony.

“The idea was to finally give Vietnam veterans the recognition they all deserved,” Hamel said.

Because Gilchrist personnel assist people during some of their most vulnerable moments at the end of life, they see how some words can provide a sense of peace

“Many (Vietnam veterans) find deep peace,’ said Hamel, “when they hear those long missing words spoken over them - Welcome Home.”

The event reflects statewide recognition efforts. Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan signed legislation in 2015, establishing March 30 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in Maryland, reinforcing the importance of honoring Vietnam era veterans.

Moore, whose father served in Vietnam, brought a photo of his father to commemorate his service and honor a man who never heard those words upon his return from Southeast Asia. Dozens of others had similar ideas, bringing photos of their loved ones who had served in Vietnam with them, displaying the photos in the front of the stage, writing their loved one’s name on a 3” x 5” card to display on a hand-knitted ‘Welcome Home,’ blanket, or placing it on the table in front of them as a reminder of who they were honoring.

“Today, I am humbled to be in the presence of those who have committed to ensuring that the greatest nation in the world has remained free for 250 years,” said Moore. “As Gilchrist recognizes the mammoth sacrifices of our Vietnam veterans, it is our honor as current service members to pay homage to those who served before us and ensure our future remains free and bright.”

Fort Meade Garrison Commander Col. Yolanda Gore also attended and was reminded of the ultimate sacrifice and the sometime lifelong challenges faced by some service members and their families.

“Attending this ceremony is a powerful reminder that service never expires,” said Gore. “Equally moving was the opportunity to stand alongside our Gold Star mothers who lost their sons and daughters. Their presence is a reminder of the true cost of freedom.”

Keynote speaker Karl Marlantes, a United States Marine Corps Vietnam veteran, reflected on his personal experience returning from Vietnam and the enduring importance of community.

“When you talk about welcome home, I always thought it was a place,” Marlantes said. “But it is not a place, it is a community. One of the big struggles that veterans have is coming back into community.”

His remarks reinforced the ceremony’s purpose, highlighting the importance of connection, acknowledgment, and sustained support for those who served.

Gilchrist is a Maryland nonprofit care-provider for those with serious illnesses or those in need of end-of-life care. Through geriatric, palliative, hospice, and grief care, its life-enrichment programs ensure patients have the best possible quality of life and the opportunity to live every moment to the fullest.

Through partnerships like this, Fort Meade continues to strengthen the bond between the military and the community, working to ensure no generation of service members is ever forgotten.