USAHC Ansbach and mission partners test readiness in MASCAL Exercise

Photo By Eugen Warkentin | U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 1 Battalion 57 Air Defense Artillery Regiment conduct Mass Casualty exercise at USAG Ansbach Health Clinic, Urlas Kaserne, Ansbach, Germany, March 19, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Eugen Warkentin) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Eugen Warkentin | U.S. Soldiers with U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach, 12 Combat Aviation Brigade and 1...... read more read more

ANSBACH, Germany — U.S. Army Health Clinic (USAHC) Ansbach conducted a mass casualty (MASCAL) exercise at USAG Ansbach’s Urlas Kaserne Wednesday, March 23, 2026.

USAHC Ansbach conducted the MASCAL exercise to validate months of intensive medical treatment and evacuation training. The event showcased Soldiers’ proficiency in responding to emergencies in accordance with established medical treatment and evacuation guidance.

The exercise brought together USAHC Ansbach’s medical troops and personnel from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade (12 CAB), as well as 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment (1-57 ADAR) and the garrison. This collaborative effort simulated a large-scale emergency, testing the participants’ ability to respond effectively under pressure.

The MASCAL exercise featured a hybrid training environment, combining tactical field conditions with operations in a fixed medical treatment facility. This setup allowed participants to evaluate and treat simulated casualties with varying levels of injuries, prepare patients for evacuation, and load and unload both standard and non-standard medical evacuation platforms.

The exercise emphasized the importance of teamwork and interoperability among units. In addition to the medical Soldiers showcasing their skills, personnel from 12 CAB provided air evacuation support, and 1-57 ADAR contributed ground evacuation capabilities, while the garrison played a critical role in logistical coordination, ensuring seamless incorporation of all participating units.

“The multi-dimensional partner integration was critical to our efforts in ensuring a cohesive understanding of our roles when responding effectively to a mass casualty incident or any real-world contingencies,” said Lt. Col. Maggie Fitzpatrick, Chief Nursing Officer, United States Army Health Clinic Ansbach."The ability to respond effectively to mass casualty incidents is critical to mission success, and today’s performance validates months of rigorous training and preparation."

By simulating high-pressure scenarios, USAHC Ansbach ensures its personnel are equipped to save lives and mitigate the impact of crises. The training also reinforces the clinic’s commitment to maintaining high standards of medical readiness and safeguarding the well-being of the USAG Ansbach community.