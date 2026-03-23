926th Wing Launches Foundational Leadership Course for NCOs

Photo By Rainier Lunizo | U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 926th Wing, pose with their certificates after completing the Noncommissioned Officer Foundations Course at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 6, 2026. The NCOFC strengthens students’ understanding of how leadership behaviors influence organizational culture while reinforcing the Airman Leadership Qualities. The course also emphasizes building strong professional networks and fostering a culture of trust by teaching Airmen how to ask effective questions and apply the answers to real-world leadership challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mr. Rainier Lunizo) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Rainier Lunizo | U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to the 926th Wing, pose with their certificates after...... read more read more

NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – The 926th Wing is strengthening its enlisted force by rolling out the new NCO Foundations Course, a five-day program designed to bridge the gap between formal Professional Military Education and provide continuous development for noncommissioned officers.

The course ran from March 2-6, 2026 and focused on the Airmanship 500-level curriculum and targeted the wing's largest demographic, NCOs. The new Foundations courses are a mandatory prerequisite for all enlisted PME attendance starting Oct. 1, 2026.

"The overall intent of all courses is to bridge the gap between enlisted professional military education and ensure a little more class time with a focus on tying strategic policy and intent to tactical level execution," said Chief Master Sgt. Alphonzo Glover, 926th Wing command chief. He noted the course emphasizes skills such as "critical thinking, progressive discipline and force presentation."

Developed by the Thomas N. Barnes Center for Enlisted Education, the curriculum is standardized across the Air Force but allows for one day of wing-specific instruction. The program aims to provide more frequent and relevant training, recognizing that some Airmen can go years between formal PME schools like Airman Leadership School and the NCO Academy.

A unique aspect of the 926th Wing's program is its reliance on a volunteer team of facilitators from various ranks and statuses within the Reserve component.

"Like the Reserve component, it is a volunteer force," Glover said. "The goal is to be able to meet the needs of our reserve force without solely relying on the regular Air Force component, as our needs and challenges are different."

Senior Master Sgt. Eva Ramirez, 926th Operations Group Aviation Resource Management functional manager, and Senior Master Sgt. Lorenzo Fox, 926th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron specialist flight chief, were highlighted for their significant efforts in establishing the wing's program.

“I absolutely enjoyed hosting the inaugural Foundations Course for the 926th Wing. As a huge believer in continuous learning for our force, it was awesome to help guide and shape our next generation of NCOs,” said Fox. “Seeing that lightbulb moment when they grasp a new concept and watching them grow into their leadership roles is the best part of the job.”

Looking ahead, the wing is working to make the course accessible to all its members, including those in geographically separated units. "Working with the host wings that partner with our GSUs to ensure all Airmen have the same opportunities is a priority, and in the future, we may entertain doing on-site classes to ensure our people have what they need to be successful," Glover said.

The initiative is part of a broader Air Force effort to enhance enlisted leader development.

“The bedrock of the profession of arms is trust, and the foundation of that trust is the competence and character forged through experience and PME,” said Ramirez. “The Foundations Course helps transition Airmen into NCOs and leaders prepared to win in a complex environment.”

Members interested in becoming facilitators are encouraged to contact Ramirez or Fox for more information.