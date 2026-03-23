Madigan Army Medical Center hosts inaugural “Hospital Grand Rounds” in Letterman Auditorium

Photo By Sean Hall | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On Tuesday, March 24,...... read more read more Photo By Sean Hall | MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center hosted the inaugural “Hospital Grand Rounds” in Letterman Auditorium. The guest speaker for the event was Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffery B. Clark (Pictured Left) who was introduced by Madigan's Director, Col. James Watts (Pictured right), and the title of his talk was “Mistakes: To Err is Human”. There was a video available to watch prior to the inaugural Hospital Grand Rounds titled “Transparency, Compassion, and Truth in Medical Errors,” with a QR code provided on the graphic for staff to access the presentation online live and engage via comments and questions. In his presentation to Madigan’s staff, Clark emphasized that the human element could bring kindness and compassion, but it could also lead to mistakes and failure. He discussed the importance and possibilities of transparency in medicine, particularly in the aftermath of preventable errors, and highlighted how truth and compassion were essential for healing. His message resonated deeply with the medical staff at Madigan Army Medical Center, reinforcing their commitment to providing world-class healthcare to warfighters and their families. The discussion served as a powerful reminder that embracing honesty and compassion in the face of challenges was essential to continuous improvement and mission readiness, ultimately enhancing the care delivered to those they serve. see less | View Image Page

MADIGAN ARMY MEDICAL CENTER, Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. -- On Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Madigan Army Medical Center hosted the inaugural “Hospital Grand Rounds” in Letterman Auditorium. The guest speaker for the event was Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Jeffery B. Clark, and the title of his talk was “Mistakes: To Err is Human”. There was a video available to watch prior to the inaugural Hospital Grand Rounds titled “Transparency, Compassion, and Truth in Medical Errors,” with a QR code provided on the graphic for staff to access the presentation online live and engage via comments and questions.



Clark served as Deputy Commanding General for Operations and as the 27th Chief of the Medical Corps, U.S. Army Medical Command, at JBSA Fort Sam Houston. He served for thirty-five years in the U.S. Army, beginning as a board-certified Family Medicine physician at Fort Ord, CA. Over the course of his career, he served in many roles in Army Medicine, including an assignment as Director of Operations for the Defense Health Agency (DHA) from 2016 to 2018. Among his many awards and decorations were two Defense Superior Service Medals and two Legion of Merit awards.



In his presentation to Madigan’s staff, Clark emphasized that the human element could bring kindness and compassion, but it could also lead to mistakes and failure. He discussed the importance and possibilities of transparency in medicine, particularly in the aftermath of preventable errors, and highlighted how truth and compassion were essential for healing.



His message resonated deeply with the medical staff at Madigan Army Medical Center, reinforcing their commitment to providing world-class healthcare to warfighters and their families. The discussion served as a powerful reminder that embracing honesty and compassion in the face of challenges was essential to continuous improvement and mission readiness, ultimately enhancing the care delivered to those they serve.