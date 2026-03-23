DLA Troop Support accelerates transformation with people-powered readiness for Warfighters

Photo By Kendall Swank | Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Deputy Commander Christopher Mosher administers...... read more read more Photo By Kendall Swank | Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Deputy Commander Christopher Mosher administers the Oath of Office to the agency's newest employees, emphasizing their commitment to serving the nation. He underscored that taking the oath signifies a pledge of loyalty to the U.S. Constitution, joining an unbroken chain of service vital to warfighter readiness. These new civilian members will play an essential role in supporting the military and strengthening national security. see less | View Image Page

PHILADELPHIA – In a significant boost to its mission-critical workforce, the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support is actively hiring dozens of new employees, with 82 individuals beginning the onboarding process after taking the Oath of Office. This influx of talent is aimed at directly enhancing the readiness and support provided to the nation's Warfighters by DLA Troop Support.



“Today marks an important milestone in your careers and in your service to our nation,” DLA Troop Support Deputy Commander Christopher Mosher said. “Taking the oath is an honor and a duty. A moment that signifies your commitment to something far greater than yourselves.”



A significant majority of the new personnel, 74 of the 82, are joining through DLA Troop Support's Pathways to Career Excellence program. The cohort includes seven military veterans and individuals from varied professional backgrounds, including a funeral director, forensic scientist and photographer. They will enter five distinct career fields: contracting, general supply, quality assurance, resolution specialist and industrial specialist.



"Our talented civilian employees are force multipliers for our service members," said Calvin Roach, a career program administrator in DLA Troop Support's Career Development Center. "Our personnel policies are designed to bring in the best private-sector talent and reward top performers. We hire and promote based on merit to ensure we have the most effective team supporting the mission."



The PACE program is a two-year developmental program designed to fast-track entry-level professionals into key roles within the agency, providing a structured blend of on-the-job training and formal instruction. Participants start at the General Schedule-7 salary level and, upon successful completion of each phase, can advance to the GS-11 level within two years.



"DLA's transformation is powered by its people," Michelle Nieves, chief of the Career Development Branch explained. "We are investing in advanced training and professional development to prepare our workforce for the complexities of a contested logistics environment. Through data-driven workforce shaping and skills-based planning, we are creating an agile organization aligned with future combat support priorities."



The agency's investment in its people is critical to national security. As civilian members of the Department of Defense, these new employees play a vital role in the defense supply chain, ensuring the military has the resources it needs to operate effectively around the globe.



“The work you do, often behind the scenes, is essential to keeping our nation safe and our government functioning with integrity and purpose,” Mosher stated. “We are proud to welcome you into the ranks of civilian service, a community bound by honor, duty, integrity and an unwavering commitment to our nation’s ideals.”