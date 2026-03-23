Army Reserve division hosts annual training briefing to enhance readiness

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted its Yearly Readiness Brief...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted its Yearly Readiness Brief March 5-7 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. The three-day event was designed to approve the command’s Unit Training Plans through face-to-face dialogue among the commanding general, subordinate commands, and other senior division leaders. The event was hosted by Maj. Gen. Laurence “Scott” Linton, 99th RD commanding general. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano091392, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – The U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division hosted its Yearly Readiness Brief March 5-7 here at Timmermann Center.



The three-day event was designed to approve the command’s Unit Training Plans through face-to-face dialogue among the commanding general, subordinate commands, and other senior division leaders.



“Training is part of readiness,” explained Maj. Gen. Laurence “Scott” Linton, 99th RD commanding general. “We’re focused on the deployability of your formations so you can ‘shoot, move, and communicate.’”



This event aimed to synchronize efforts and maximize training readiness effect, providing an opportunity to align resources and priorities between subordinate commands, division staff and directorates.



“This is an opportunity for us to see ourselves and see where we can make improvements,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Corey A. Thompson, 99th RD command sergeant major. “We need to empower our young non-commissioned officers, team leaders and squad leaders to take charge of our teams and squads and ensure they’re ready.”



The approved Unit Training Plan will ensure units can provide trained and ready personnel that are adequately resourced, maintained and ready.



“I’m acting as the chief data analytics officer for the 99th, so I’m really digging into the new program of record,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Daniel R. Fuhrman, 99th RD command chief warrant officer. “I look forward to working with your teams to leverage that data for decision advantage.”



This event marked the first-ever 99th RD YTB to include the Army Reserve’s Military Intelligence Readiness Command and Legal Command.



“This is about how we work together to maximize readiness,” Linton said. “In the end, we’re most focused on having trained and ready formations.”