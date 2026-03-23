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    Statement on Non-Combat Related Injury Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln

    UNITED STATES

    03.26.2026

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    Statement on Non-Combat Related Injury Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln
    A U.S. Navy Sailor was injured aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while the aircraft carrier was conducting flight operations in the Arabian Sea on March 25. The injury is not combat-related nor life threatening.

    The Sailor has been transported ashore for additional medical care and remains in stable condition. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.

    The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group continues to conduct strike missions in support of Operation Epic Fury.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 06:13
    Story ID: 561338
    Location: US
    Web Views: 178
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Statement on Non-Combat Related Injury Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72)
    NAVCENT
    CENTCOM

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