Statement on Non-Combat Related Injury Aboard USS Abraham Lincoln Your browser does not support the audio element.

A U.S. Navy Sailor was injured aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) while the aircraft carrier was conducting flight operations in the Arabian Sea on March 25. The injury is not combat-related nor life threatening.



The Sailor has been transported ashore for additional medical care and remains in stable condition. The circumstances of the incident are under investigation.



The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group continues to conduct strike missions in support of Operation Epic Fury.