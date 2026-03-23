7th Communication Battalion conducts field communication exercise Stormbreaker 26.2

Photo By Sgt. Juan Maldonado | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Wells, a native of Georgia and a transmissions systems supervisor with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, explains proper radio etiquette during Stormbreaker 26.2 at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, March 15, 2026. Stormbreaker 26.2 enhances Marines’ ability to operate in austere environments and strengthens readiness in support of III MEF operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Juan Maldonado) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Sgt. Juan Maldonado | U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. William Wells, a native of Georgia and a transmissions...... read more read more

CAMP HANSEN, Okinawa, Japan — U.S. Marines with 7th Communication Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, successfully concluded communication exercise Stormbreaker 26.2 at Camp Hansen, March 11-16, 2026. Stormbreaker 26.2 enhanced Marines’ ability to operate in austere environments and strengthened readiness in support of III MEF operations across the Indo-Pacific.

During the exercise, Marines established field communications infrastructure, rehearsed deployment procedures and participated in professional military education designed to reinforce technical proficiency across the battalion.

Marines also set up expeditionary command posts, operated power generation equipment and installed antennas and radio systems to maintain reliable communication across the dispersed training area.

“Training like this ensures our Marines are ready to establish communications anywhere in the Indo-Pacific,” said 2nd Lt. Edward He, a native of California and a communications officer with 7th Communication Battalion. “Our ability to rapidly build and sustain networks directly supports the III MEF’s ability to command and control forces in distributed environments.”

The training also emphasized sustainment and defensive measures necessary for expeditionary operations. Marines emplaced concertina wire, assembled maintenance shelters, and conducted equipment inspections to ensure communication sites could operate effectively in the field.

Professional military education sessions were incorporated throughout the training, covering topics such as generator operation, radio procedures and emergency communications protocols.

“These training events allow Marines to sharpen both technical skills and decision-making in realistic conditions,” said He. “Every Marine involved gains experience that directly improves the battalion’s operational readiness.”

Stormbreaker exercises help ensure 7th Communication Battalion remains prepared to provide critical communications support to III MEF operations throughout the Indo-Pacific region.